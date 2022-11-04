Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?
Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
Police looking for help finding runaway teen in Springfield
The Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.
Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes Saturday for a good cause. The 13th annual Fancy Steps Dancing Around the World Event was held Saturday at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. One of the celebrity dancers was Gary Rome, raising money for the Holyoke Children’s Museum.
Single family residence sells for $645,000 in Wilbraham
David Sonnefeld and Pamela Sonnefeld bought the property at 15 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Philip M. Pin and Marybeth J. Pin on Oct. 14, 2022, for $645,000 which works out to $230 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $625,000
Paul Roberge and Jessica Roberge bought the property at 4 Wellington Drive, East Longmeadow, from Karen Balmer on Oct. 19, 2022. The $625,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $215. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. These nearby...
Getting Answers: possible turkey shortage for Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Thanksgiving just over two weeks away and concerns about a possible turkey shortage this year, Western Mass News is getting answers from local markets to find out what customers can expect. “I’m a little concerned about the shortage, but I’m also concerned because every time...
Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. We started in Springfield where the annual Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony was held Monday to kick-off the beginning of Puerto Rican Heritage Month. Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the eventalong with State Senator...
Main Street in West Springfield closed due to house fire
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a structure fire at the corner of East School Street and Main Street on Monday.
Friends of the Homeless gets funding for apartments and shelter beds at former 5th Alarm club
SPRINGFIELD — Friends of the Homeless and parent company Clinical & Support Options cleared a bar last week for its $17 million housing project at the former 5th Alarm nightclub at 775 Worthington St. The organization secured $400,000 in early-stage financing from the Community Economic Development Assistance Corp, according...
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
Bikers gather in Chicopee for 37th annual Brightside Toy Run
Hundreds of bikers gathered in Chicopee Sunday for the 37th annual Brightside toy run.
Big E hosts annual Fiber Festival
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fiber enthusiasts headed over to the Big E fairgrounds today for the annual Fiber Festival which took place inside of the Mallary Complex. The event helps promote the use of wool and other natural fibers within New England. Over one hundred exhibitors came together, showcasing a variety of wool and wool-like products, including clothing, quilts, blankets, rugs, looms, and spinning wheels!
Body of missing Springfield kayaker found in NY lake
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
Police looking for public’s help in Chicopee hit and run
The Chicopee Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run.
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
Crews on scene for structure fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls
With Thanksgiving just over two weeks away and concerns about a possible turkey shortage this year, Western Mass News is getting answers from local markets to find out what customers can expect. Springfield redistricting causes difficulties for voters. Updated: 5 hours ago. Western Mass News is getting answers after recent...
IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
PHOTO: Bald eagles spotted in Holyoke
A viewer captured two bald eagles sitting by the Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
Water main break bursts on State Street in Springfield
State Street in Springfield is closed due to a water main break on Sunday.
Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin
WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
