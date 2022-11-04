ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSBS

Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?

Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes Saturday for a good cause. The 13th annual Fancy Steps Dancing Around the World Event was held Saturday at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. One of the celebrity dancers was Gary Rome, raising money for the Holyoke Children’s Museum.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $645,000 in Wilbraham

David Sonnefeld and Pamela Sonnefeld bought the property at 15 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Philip M. Pin and Marybeth J. Pin on Oct. 14, 2022, for $645,000 which works out to $230 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: possible turkey shortage for Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Thanksgiving just over two weeks away and concerns about a possible turkey shortage this year, Western Mass News is getting answers from local markets to find out what customers can expect. “I’m a little concerned about the shortage, but I’m also concerned because every time...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. We started in Springfield where the annual Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony was held Monday to kick-off the beginning of Puerto Rican Heritage Month. Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the eventalong with State Senator...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Big E hosts annual Fiber Festival

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fiber enthusiasts headed over to the Big E fairgrounds today for the annual Fiber Festival which took place inside of the Mallary Complex. The event helps promote the use of wool and other natural fibers within New England. Over one hundred exhibitors came together, showcasing a variety of wool and wool-like products, including clothing, quilts, blankets, rugs, looms, and spinning wheels!
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews on scene for structure fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls

MILLERS FALLS, MA
westernmassnews.com

IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
AGAWAM, MA
thereminder.com

Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin

WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
WARE, MA

