BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
shefinds

Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It

If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
CNET

The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Coming. Here's What to Know

Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. After years of being relatively lax about...
ComicBook

Netflix's Ad Tier Launches Today

Today is the big day for Netflix's ad tier launch. The much-talked-about change to the Netflix subscription service introduces advertising for the first time, where ads will play during streams of your favorite Netflix shows and movies. It was reported back in September that the cheaper, ad-supported plan would be coming to Netflix on November 1st. This rumor turned out to be only a few days late, with Deadline reporting the Basic With Ads plan goes live at 9 a.m. PT in eight countries: the U.S., UK, Australia, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, and South Korea.
Digital Trends

What is The Roku Channel? Content, cost, and how to use it

If it’s your first time on the Roku platform (or even your 100th), you may notice an option called The Roku Channel once you are finished setting everything up and logging in with your Roku account. Unlike some third-party apps that you have to download, The Roku Channel itself is already pre-installed and ready to go. But that leads to a big question: What exactly is The Roku Channel, and should you care?
Android Authority

Amazon just announced the cheapest annual Prime Video plan ever in this country

SD streaming and offline downloads on mobile only. Amazon has announced its cheapest Prime Video annual plan in India. It’s called the Prime Video Mobile Edition plan and costs just Rs 599 (~$7.2). When streaming services across the board are raising prices, Amazon just announced its cheapest annual Prime...
NBC Los Angeles

Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New

Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
makeuseof.com

What Is Video on Demand (VOD) Streaming and How Does It Work?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Video on Demand streaming, or VOD streaming, has taken the world by storm since its launch. Many of us use VOD technology without knowing it, probably because we don’t know much about it.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?

Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
TechCrunch

Amazon introduces a $7.3 annual Prime Video subscription tier in India

The e-commerce group is offering the yearly subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, an affordable tier it introduced last year, at 599 Indian rupees, or $7.30. At this price, it’s the cheapest way to subscribe to Amazon’s on-demand video streaming service in the country. The company said Prime...
daystech.org

Why I already can’t wait for Apple’s iPhone 15

While the iPhone 14 Pro made headlines with options just like the always-on show and, in fact, the model new Dynamic Island, the fundamental iPhone 14 was arguably one thing of a moist squib. Offering few tangible enhancements over the 13, it is laborious to advocate upgrading – however subsequent yr may very well be very completely different.

