Read full article on original website
Related
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It
If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
CNET
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Coming. Here's What to Know
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. After years of being relatively lax about...
Netflix Subscription: The Plans, The Price And What’s Included
Here is everything you need to know about Netflix subscriptions, even if you just want DVDs...
ComicBook
Netflix's Ad Tier Launches Today
Today is the big day for Netflix's ad tier launch. The much-talked-about change to the Netflix subscription service introduces advertising for the first time, where ads will play during streams of your favorite Netflix shows and movies. It was reported back in September that the cheaper, ad-supported plan would be coming to Netflix on November 1st. This rumor turned out to be only a few days late, with Deadline reporting the Basic With Ads plan goes live at 9 a.m. PT in eight countries: the U.S., UK, Australia, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, and South Korea.
Netflix Has Rolled Out New Feature That Customers Have Wanted For Ages
Netflix has announced a new feature that people have been waiting a long time for.
Some of Netflix's best TV shows and movies aren't available via the Basic with Ads subscription
Huge titles such as Skyfall, Arrested Development and Peaky Blinders are currently blocked in the US and beyond. Here's why...
Digital Trends
What is The Roku Channel? Content, cost, and how to use it
If it’s your first time on the Roku platform (or even your 100th), you may notice an option called The Roku Channel once you are finished setting everything up and logging in with your Roku account. Unlike some third-party apps that you have to download, The Roku Channel itself is already pre-installed and ready to go. But that leads to a big question: What exactly is The Roku Channel, and should you care?
Business Insider
How to change your Netflix subscription plan, if you want to try the new $7 Basic with Ads monthly price
You can change your Netflix plan if you want to subscribe to a different pricing tier. Netflix currently offers four pricing plans: Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with Ads is $7 per month, Basic is $10, Standard is $16, and Premium is $20. When you first sign...
Android Authority
Amazon just announced the cheapest annual Prime Video plan ever in this country
SD streaming and offline downloads on mobile only. Amazon has announced its cheapest Prime Video annual plan in India. It’s called the Prime Video Mobile Edition plan and costs just Rs 599 (~$7.2). When streaming services across the board are raising prices, Amazon just announced its cheapest annual Prime...
Business Insider
How many devices and people can watch Netflix at once, broken down by each subscription plan
Netflix allows you to watch on multiple devices at once, which is convenient for family sharing. Depending on the kind of Netflix plan you have, you can stream video on 1 to 4 devices at once. You can also create up to 5 Netflix profiles, so everyone can have their...
Netflix's Ad Tier Is Here. What Does That Mean For You?
Netflix's Ad Tier Is Here. What Does That Mean For You?
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New
Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
makeuseof.com
What Is Video on Demand (VOD) Streaming and How Does It Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Video on Demand streaming, or VOD streaming, has taken the world by storm since its launch. Many of us use VOD technology without knowing it, probably because we don’t know much about it.
How Can I Change My Netflix Algorithm?
If you don't like what Netflix lists in your "Recommended For You" section, here's how you can recalibrate the algorithm.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?
Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces a $7.3 annual Prime Video subscription tier in India
The e-commerce group is offering the yearly subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, an affordable tier it introduced last year, at 599 Indian rupees, or $7.30. At this price, it’s the cheapest way to subscribe to Amazon’s on-demand video streaming service in the country. The company said Prime...
Disney+ is raising prices in December—sign up now for the year and save $30
Disney+ will increase its prices in December from $79.99/year to $109.99/year for ad-free streaming—sign up for a year now and save.
Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature
Spotify is looking to give Apple a good bruising in the press.
daystech.org
Why I already can’t wait for Apple’s iPhone 15
While the iPhone 14 Pro made headlines with options just like the always-on show and, in fact, the model new Dynamic Island, the fundamental iPhone 14 was arguably one thing of a moist squib. Offering few tangible enhancements over the 13, it is laborious to advocate upgrading – however subsequent yr may very well be very completely different.
Comments / 0