Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Anticipating T.J. Watt, Damontae Kazee Return This Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are anticipating the return of two defensive veterans in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's optimistic both outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Damontae Kazee will return from Injured Reserve this week. Watt has missed all but Week...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Open Saints Week With Three Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin preparation for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints with three players nursing injuries. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that inside linebacker Myles Jack hurt his knee and long snapper Christian Kuntz his rib during last week's practices. Both will be limited throughout the week with uncertainty for their game status.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Waive Wyatt Davis, Cut Jake Funk and Brett Hundley from Practice Squad
The Saints made several transactions on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire and was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates. New Orleans has waived offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, and cut Jake Funk and Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Davis was signed off the Giants practice squad in early...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Cowboys Made Trade Offer for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy
Not one ... not two ... but three NFC clubs were in the Jerry Jeudy sweepstakes prior to last Tuesday's trade deadline. It was previously reported that the Giants and Packers attempted to land the Denver Broncos wide receiver. Per NFL Network, the Dallas Cowboys also explored Jeudy's acquisition, even submitting an offer for the third-year wideout — "but the two sides could not agree on a price."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Extra Point: NFL Midseason Honors for the Crimson Tide Products
The NFL has officially reached the midpoint of the regular season. Nonstop touchdowns, hard hits and career defining moments have each been displayed in the first nine weeks. Several Crimson Tide products have outperformed most of their respected positions and have turned the heads of the NFL community. The night...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Waive Ryan Anderson, Clearing Room for T.J. Watt’s Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a number of roster moves as they begin preparation for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. The team has announced that they have waived outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, cut kicker Nick Sciba from the practice squad and have signed wide receiver Josh Malone back to the practice squad.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Collinses: Texans Hope for Return of Nico and Maliek vs. Giants
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have been without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the previous two games after he sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. At the time of his injury, Collins had recorded 33 yards on three catches. His...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Defense Held Players-Only Meeting
The Detroit Lions defense has been the subject of heavy criticism all season. The disappointing defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly damaging, as some of the deeper issues impacting the unit came to light. A 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided the coaching staff and roster...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Impact of A.J. Brown Trade Impossible to Ignore
NASHVILLE – In the closing moments of the Tennessee Titans’ overtime loss at Kansas City on Sunday, A.J. Brown couldn’t keep his thumbs to himself. The former Titans wide receiver sent out a laughing “Ain’t nobody open” tweet as he watched rookie quarterback Malik Willis – scrambling away from Chiefs defenders – search unsuccessfully for open targets downfield.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers
NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Lottery Teams Clash in Detroit
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons have both been lottery teams over the past two seasons. That trend has continued early in the 2022-23 campaign as they have losing records and are outside of the playoff picture. Overall team success aside, these two franchises have extremely bright futures. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dan Campbell Feels Lions Should Have Two More Wins
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions enjoyed their first victory in over a month Sunday. The team knocked off the rival Green Bay Packers 15-9 in a defensive slugfest. The second-year head coach appeared relieved in his postgame press conference. He echoed the feeling of relief Monday as well, noting just how hard it can be to get a win in the NFL.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković Announces College Decision
The Texas Longhorns had found themselves in a four-team race with three PAC-12 programs for the rights to land one of the most talented players in the class of 2023. But Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) announced Monday that he has committed to Stanford over Oregon, UCLA and Texas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys? ‘Excellent’ Scouting Report from McCarthy
FRISCO - We know the Dallas Cowboys have engaged in at least informal talks on the subject of signing NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. And now we know the Cowboys coaching staff has done the same, with Mike McCarthy offering an “excellent” scouting report on OBJ. “I’ve...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff. According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune...
