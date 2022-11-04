Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rihanna Shares Her New ‘Weird' Habit After Welcoming Baby Boy
Rihanna admittedly needs more than fourfiveseconds to get back into the swing of things after welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky. The singer, who gave birth to her first child in May, exclusively spoke with E! News about her life as a new mom and confessed that "it takes a little bit" of time before finding her inner savage once again. While she enjoyed spending much of her pregnancy relaxing in leggings, joking that she considered it "a sport," Rihanna is now ready to hit the ground running.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive-Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed
Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Leslie Phillips, Voice of the Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter' Films Dead at 98
The "Harry Potter" family is mourning the loss of another member. Leslie Phillips, the actor — who in addition to his decades-long career in Hollywood — provided the voice of the Sorting Hat in three of the film's installments, passed away on Nov. 7 at the age of 98.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former ‘SNL' Star Chris Redd Makes First Public Comments Following Assault
Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd is publicly detailing his experience being attacked last month outside a famed New York City comedy club where he had been scheduled to perform. In a preview of Tuesday's "The Last Laugh" podcast, produced by The Daily Beast, Redd, 37, said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Goes for Hot Pink Hooded Look in Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. Making a rare red carpet appearance, the 19-year-old donned a hot pink ruched maxi-dress, complete with long sleeves and hood worn on her head. To finish off the look, she added a pair of statement earrings and pulled her dark locks back with a center part.
Former "SNL" Cast Member Chris Redd Got Real About Why Kanye West's Pro-Trump "SNL" Rant Was "Bullshit"
“I remember the dress rehearsal where he tried his dress rehearsal version of that, and I heard it, but there was music playing still so people were, like, sitting there and vibing."
Comments / 0