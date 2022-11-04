ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rihanna Shares Her New ‘Weird' Habit After Welcoming Baby Boy

Rihanna admittedly needs more than fourfiveseconds to get back into the swing of things after welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky. The singer, who gave birth to her first child in May, exclusively spoke with E! News about her life as a new mom and confessed that "it takes a little bit" of time before finding her inner savage once again. While she enjoyed spending much of her pregnancy relaxing in leggings, joking that she considered it "a sport," Rihanna is now ready to hit the ground running.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed

Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Leslie Phillips, Voice of the Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter' Films Dead at 98

The "Harry Potter" family is mourning the loss of another member. Leslie Phillips, the actor — who in addition to his decades-long career in Hollywood — provided the voice of the Sorting Hat in three of the film's installments, passed away on Nov. 7 at the age of 98.
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Goes for Hot Pink Hooded Look in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. Making a rare red carpet appearance, the 19-year-old donned a hot pink ruched maxi-dress, complete with long sleeves and hood worn on her head. To finish off the look, she added a pair of statement earrings and pulled her dark locks back with a center part.
