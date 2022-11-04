Rihanna admittedly needs more than fourfiveseconds to get back into the swing of things after welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky. The singer, who gave birth to her first child in May, exclusively spoke with E! News about her life as a new mom and confessed that "it takes a little bit" of time before finding her inner savage once again. While she enjoyed spending much of her pregnancy relaxing in leggings, joking that she considered it "a sport," Rihanna is now ready to hit the ground running.

1 DAY AGO