SFGate
Beasley, Budd seek to succeed Richard Burr in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, would...
SFGate
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott seeks reelection in deep blue state
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep blue Vermont were deciding whether to send Republican Gov. Phil Scott back to Montpelier for his fourth two-year term. In Tuesday’s voting, the 64-year-old Scott was being challenged by Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates....
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election comes amid a first term that has seen a global pandemic, inflation, uprisings over racial injustice across the country, mass shootings nationwide and the Supreme Court’s end to the constitutional right to abortion. Lee, a businessman and farmer, cruised through the primary without a Republican opponent, then sealed the win over Martin without agreeing to any debates. Capitalizing on a huge campaign cash advantage in a Republican state, Lee released TV ads before the election in which he praised the work of his administration. Lee pointed to economic growth in the state, tax rates and his focus on skilled trades in his main ad, saying he would be “honored to serve again.”
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal faces off against Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate election
Amid predictions of an impending "red wave," incumbent Richard Blumenthal's seat is highly likely to remain in Democratic hands.
Healey prevails in Massachusetts governor’s race, dealing historic win for LGBT community
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) is projected to be the next governor of the state. The victory will make her one of the two first openly lesbian governors in American history, should Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek (D) also win. The Associated Press called the race for her at 8 p.m. ET. Healey defeated former Massachusetts state Rep. Geoff…
Ron DeSantis wins reelection in Florida governor race over Democrat Charlie Crist
Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection, staving off Democrat Charlie Crist in a race viewed by many as the opening act to a 2024 presidential campaign.
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON (AP) — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats’ one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda at stake this Election Day. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats could easily see their fragile grasp on power slip as they face a new generation of Republican candidates. Among them are political newcomers to public office, including deniers of the 2020 election and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump. They could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with promises to end Biden’s once-lofty ideas and launch investigations and oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of Biden. Tuesday brought the first major national elections since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and emotions are raw. The violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has stunned many, and federal law enforcement warned of heightened threats nationwide. Biden’s party is laboring to hold on by the most tenuous of margins. “We intend to win,” Pelosi said on the PBS “NewsHour,” insisting Democrats have “far superior candidates” and voters will turnout to support them.
Live Results: Minnesota votes in congressional and state elections
Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
Live Results: Democrat Val Hoyle faces off against Republican Alek Skarlatos in Oregon's 4th Congressional District election
Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls close at 10 p.m. EST and the last polls close at 11 p.m. EST.
Boston
Maura Healey defeats Geoff Diehl to become first woman elected governor of Mass.
The Democratic attorney general will also be one of the nation's first openly lesbian governors. Maura Healey will be the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts and one of the nation’s first openly lesbian politicians to ever serve as a state’s chief executive. Healey, 51, the state’s Democratic...
Rep. Kathy Castor once again wins vote for Congressional District 14
James Judge (R) was unable to unseat incumbent Rep. Kathy Castor (D) out of Florida’s 14th Congressional District during the 2022 general election.
