WASHINGTON (AP) — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats’ one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda at stake this Election Day. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats could easily see their fragile grasp on power slip as they face a new generation of Republican candidates. Among them are political newcomers to public office, including deniers of the 2020 election and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump. They could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with promises to end Biden’s once-lofty ideas and launch investigations and oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of Biden. Tuesday brought the first major national elections since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and emotions are raw. The violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has stunned many, and federal law enforcement warned of heightened threats nationwide. Biden’s party is laboring to hold on by the most tenuous of margins. “We intend to win,” Pelosi said on the PBS “NewsHour,” insisting Democrats have “far superior candidates” and voters will turnout to support them.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO