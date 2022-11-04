ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

SFGate

Beasley, Budd seek to succeed Richard Burr in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, would...
TENNESSEE STATE
SFGate

Vermont GOP Gov. Scott seeks reelection in deep blue state

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep blue Vermont were deciding whether to send Republican Gov. Phil Scott back to Montpelier for his fourth two-year term. In Tuesday’s voting, the 64-year-old Scott was being challenged by Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates....
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election comes amid a first term that has seen a global pandemic, inflation, uprisings over racial injustice across the country, mass shootings nationwide and the Supreme Court’s end to the constitutional right to abortion. Lee, a businessman and farmer, cruised through the primary without a Republican opponent, then sealed the win over Martin without agreeing to any debates. Capitalizing on a huge campaign cash advantage in a Republican state, Lee released TV ads before the election in which he praised the work of his administration. Lee pointed to economic growth in the state, tax rates and his focus on skilled trades in his main ad, saying he would be “honored to serve again.”
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

Healey prevails in Massachusetts governor’s race, dealing historic win for LGBT community

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) is projected to be the next governor of the state. The victory will make her one of the two first openly lesbian governors in American history, should Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek (D) also win. The Associated Press called the race for her at 8 p.m. ET. Healey defeated former Massachusetts state Rep. Geoff…
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats’ one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda at stake this Election Day. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats could easily see their fragile grasp on power slip as they face a new generation of Republican candidates. Among them are political newcomers to public office, including deniers of the 2020 election and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump. They could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with promises to end Biden’s once-lofty ideas and launch investigations and oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of Biden. Tuesday brought the first major national elections since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and emotions are raw. The violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has stunned many, and federal law enforcement warned of heightened threats nationwide. Biden’s party is laboring to hold on by the most tenuous of margins. “We intend to win,” Pelosi said on the PBS “NewsHour,” insisting Democrats have “far superior candidates” and voters will turnout to support them.
GEORGIA STATE

