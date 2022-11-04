Read full article on original website
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
What we know about the Northern California meteorite and house fire
Partial walls are all that remain of a rural home on a cattle ranch in Northern California that was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, not long after witnesses say they saw a bright object falling from the sky nearby.
Another powerful storm could soon test Florida, still recovering from Ian
Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Ian crashed into Florida, bringing fierce winds and catastrophic flooding to the southwest coast, the state's east coast is bracing for a second major storm that could threaten its nascent recovery efforts and strain the federal and state response. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to...
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California: "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.
BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
The conservative California county where Prop. 1 may mean nothing for abortion
In parts of California, accessing an abortion is still impossible for many.
$2 billion winning Powerball ticket purchased in California
A record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone who bought a ticket in California, officials said.
California election live updates: Newsom stands by criticism of Democrats
After casting his ballot in Sacramento, California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to comments made by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar over the weekend. Newsom has drawn national headlines in recent months for repeatedly stating that Democrats are losing the messaging battle to Republicans. During a CBS interview last week, he said, “It goes to my fundamental grievance with my damn party. We’re getting crushed on narrative,” and “We’re going to have to do better in terms of getting on the offense and stop being on the damn defense.”
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
California's statewide elections will be a snoozefest, poll says
California's statewide elections offer little intrigue this year, a new poll found.
Mayden guides San Diego State past UNLV 14-10
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes and San Diego State held off UNLV 14-10 on Saturday night. Mayden connected with Jesse Matthews for a 28-yard touchdown for the only score of the first half. San Diego State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) stretched its lead...
