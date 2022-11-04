Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
See inside this Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired ranch home in Town and Country
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The affluent suburb of Town and Country has some of the most beautiful homes in all the St. Louis region. The opulent home at 3 Serendipity Circle is quite a feast for the eyes. Though built in the contemporary style, you can see the...
laduenews.com
Tour this Glendale residence that showcases natural materials, modern details and eclectic finishes
On Green Tree Lane in gorgeous Glendale is a residence that has spent the last three-plus years undergoing extensive restoration and rebuilding – and the result is nothing short of remarkable. “My clients lived across the street from the house, and when the house became available, they bought it...
‘Heaterz Chicken’ to open in Kirkwood this weekend
A "new" restaurant is coming to Kirkwood. Heaterz Chicken is opening a restaurant in downtown Kirkwood.
photonews247.com
TOPGOLF Midtown St. Louis Under Construction
A new TOPGOLF golfing range is under construction in Midtown St. Louis at Chouteau and S. Compton Avenues in the Steelcote Square District near Grand Center. The future TOPGOLF Midtown location is a short walk from the new Target and Apartments currently under construction as well. The nearest TOPGOLF from Midtown is in Chesterfield, MO.
mymoinfo.com
Pretzel Pretzel about to open in Crystal City
(Crystal City) A Pretzel Pretzel franchise is about to open its doors at 201 North Truman Boulevard in Crystal City. Rene Scurlock is one of the owners of the franchise, which is based in the St. Louis area. She says they will have several different types of pretzels available. Scurlock...
Fast-growing hot chicken restaurant chain adds 3rd St. Louis-area location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Heaterz Hot Chicken, a quick service restaurant specializing in Nashville hot chicken, is holding a grand opening Sunday for its third location in the St. Louis region. The new restaurant, which had a soft opening Oct. 21, is located at 129 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood,...
FOX2now.com
Get Gooey with The Chocolate Rooster’s Fall Lineup
ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is weeks away, and you don’t want to do dinner without a little goo. We are talking about the gooey butter cakes from The Chocolate Rooster. Owner, Erica Miller, has her fall lineup of totally tasty treats. Get your turkey day orders in now!
townandstyle.com
Assistance League of St. Louis |Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz
[What] Assistance League of St. Louis, Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz. [Where] Doubletree by Hilton, Chesterfield. [Why] Imagine! is the largest single fundraiser for Assistance League of St. Louis, an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to provide programs and services to the underserved in the St. Louis community. [Who] President Pam Bogosian, President-Elect Denise McKibben, Event Co-Chairs Pat Ward and Mary Calcaterra. [Highlights] Cocktails, dinner, live and silent auction.
KSDK
Best Home Furnishings is making room for new inventory!
ST. LOUIS — Best Home Furnishings is making room for massive amounts of new inventory from the high point furniture market in North Carolina. To make room for these products, the store is running incredible specials throughout the month of November. Right now, you can save anywhere from 50...
photonews247.com
Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis
The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space
St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
Sleigh Shed: St. Louis’ newest holiday pop-up bar
The Train Shed at Union Station is already swinging into the holiday spirit early with a holiday pop-up bar.
New highway memorial sign honors fallen St. Louis firefighter Polson
A new highway sign in south St. Louis County is sure to catch the attention of drivers.
laduenews.com
This fall, take a drive down one of the St. Louis area’s scenic thoroughfares
Even if the weather can’t make up its mind, autumn is upon us, and the time has come for beanies, boots and a cozy road trip playlist. From long stretches of Illinois River road to a winding path through Ladue’s backyard, here are a few scenic drives for your consideration. After all, they say getting there is half the fun.
So St. Louis: A Walk In the Rain Leads to Chance Encounters
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2022
The month of October saw several new spots popping up around town
Luxury apartment complex in Ellisville approved for $61M in industrial bonds
ELLISVILLE, Mo. — The city of Ellisville will issue up to $61 million in industrial bonds for a mixed-use development centered around a luxury apartment complex at a former Manchester Road car dealership. Developer Midas Capital plans a four-story apartment building with 226 units on a 6.8-acre site at...
islandernews.com
Dateline: October 13, 2022 – URO spotted in Collinsville, IL
You know the names Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge — the list goes on ad infinitum. But have you ever heard of a Vanderhall? Don’t feel bad, I hadn’t either until I came across one of these UROs (unidentified rolling objects) on my way home from work a couple of weeks ago.
St. Louis Standards: Gus' Pretzels Is Peak St. Louis — with a Twist
The iconic shop, run by the Koebbe family, has been serving pretzels since 1920
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
