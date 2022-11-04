ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladue, MO

TOPGOLF Midtown St. Louis Under Construction

A new TOPGOLF golfing range is under construction in Midtown St. Louis at Chouteau and S. Compton Avenues in the Steelcote Square District near Grand Center. The future TOPGOLF Midtown location is a short walk from the new Target and Apartments currently under construction as well. The nearest TOPGOLF from Midtown is in Chesterfield, MO.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pretzel Pretzel about to open in Crystal City

(Crystal City) A Pretzel Pretzel franchise is about to open its doors at 201 North Truman Boulevard in Crystal City. Rene Scurlock is one of the owners of the franchise, which is based in the St. Louis area. She says they will have several different types of pretzels available. Scurlock...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Get Gooey with The Chocolate Rooster’s Fall Lineup

ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is weeks away, and you don’t want to do dinner without a little goo. We are talking about the gooey butter cakes from The Chocolate Rooster. Owner, Erica Miller, has her fall lineup of totally tasty treats. Get your turkey day orders in now!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Assistance League of St. Louis |Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz

[What] Assistance League of St. Louis, Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz. [Where] Doubletree by Hilton, Chesterfield. [Why] Imagine! is the largest single fundraiser for Assistance League of St. Louis, an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to provide programs and services to the underserved in the St. Louis community. [Who] President Pam Bogosian, President-Elect Denise McKibben, Event Co-Chairs Pat Ward and Mary Calcaterra. [Highlights] Cocktails, dinner, live and silent auction.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Best Home Furnishings is making room for new inventory!

ST. LOUIS — Best Home Furnishings is making room for massive amounts of new inventory from the high point furniture market in North Carolina. To make room for these products, the store is running incredible specials throughout the month of November. Right now, you can save anywhere from 50...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis

The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space

St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning

One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
BELLEVILLE, IL

