Look: World's largest bread mosaic created in Mexico

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Bakers in Mexico teamed up to create 20,689 loaves of bread and assemble them into the world's largest bread mosaic, measuring 2,222 square feet.

Guinness World Records/Instagram

Guinness World Records said a team of five bakers in Municipio de Zacatlan, Puebla, worked together to break the record for the world's largest bread mosaic for Dia de los Muertos, the Mexican Day of the Dead.

The mosaic was an image of La Catrina, a traditional skeleton figure associated with the holiday.

Guinness said it took the bakers two weeks to bake all of the bread involved in the record.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com