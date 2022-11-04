ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMZ-TV Online

Shankweiler's Drive-In sold to new owners

OREFIELD, Pa. -- America's Oldest Drive-In is located right in Lehigh County, and now it's been sold to new owners. Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney have purchased Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orefield. And, they're no strangers to show biz. They also own The Moving Picture Cinema in Allentown, and...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Francis X. 'Frank' Steinberg

Francis X. “Frank” Steinberg of Kingston passed into eternal life on Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Feb. 5, 1925, to Francis C. Steinberg and Rose Corcoran Steinberg. Before graduating from Kingston High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Frank fought and was wounded...
KINGSTON, PA
hwy.co

Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

ArtsQuest receives $7M to preserve former steel building

The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program awarded $7 million to ArtsQuest for revitalization and preservation of the Turn and Grind, a 150-year-old 26,000-square-foot former Bethlehem Steel building, adjacent to the SteelStacks Visitor Center presented by St. Luke’s University Health Network. Work will include a 14,000-square-foot public programming space to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

After more than 2 years, new grocer finally replacing former Heard’s Meat Market in Bangor

A vacant building that once occupied Heard’s Meat Market for over a century in Bangor has been filled by an ethnic grocer. Abigail Landa and her husband, Carlos Gonzalez, opened Fruitmex on Nov. 1 at 501 S. Main St. The business is similar to a small convenience store, carrying both Hispanic and American food items, grocery items, toiletries and fresh produce. Patrons will find such brands as Goya, Charras and Tortrix, as well as Ragu, Pillsbury and Ronzoni.
BANGOR, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks

BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
we3travel.com

Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Music Monday: Steve Brosky

Lehigh Valley favorite Steve Brosky is returning to the stage to perform from the legendary Tom Waits songbook. It's happening November 23rd at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem. WFMZ's Eve Russo chatted with Steve and another legend, Jimmy Meyer, about the upcoming show.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says

EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
EASTON, PA

