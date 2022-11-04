Read full article on original website
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
Former N.J. Kmart building to become home to indoor go-kart track
An indoor go-kart track is set to open in a shuttered Kmart building in New Jersey. Monaco Indoor Karting is readying to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center of Berlin. The company is leasing 62,000 square feet of the former 92,000-square-foot Kmart building. It...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shankweiler's Drive-In sold to new owners
OREFIELD, Pa. -- America's Oldest Drive-In is located right in Lehigh County, and now it's been sold to new owners. Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney have purchased Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orefield. And, they're no strangers to show biz. They also own The Moving Picture Cinema in Allentown, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks County funeral home, cemetery owner StoneMor is acquired by asset manager
StoneMor Inc., an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, has been acquired by Axar Capital Management for $3.50 per share as investors seek to find growth in the "death care" industry. Shareholders in the Bensalem, Bucks County-based company approved the deal Nov. 1. StoneMor is now a subsidiary...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
WFMZ-TV Online
Francis X. 'Frank' Steinberg
Francis X. “Frank” Steinberg of Kingston passed into eternal life on Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Feb. 5, 1925, to Francis C. Steinberg and Rose Corcoran Steinberg. Before graduating from Kingston High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Frank fought and was wounded...
hwy.co
Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA
If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
Times News
ArtsQuest receives $7M to preserve former steel building
The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program awarded $7 million to ArtsQuest for revitalization and preservation of the Turn and Grind, a 150-year-old 26,000-square-foot former Bethlehem Steel building, adjacent to the SteelStacks Visitor Center presented by St. Luke’s University Health Network. Work will include a 14,000-square-foot public programming space to...
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Jurassic Wonder': Drive-thru dinosaur show held in Berks
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - It was a "Jurassic World" in Berks County this weekend. The drive-thru dinosaur show happened at Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg Township. The show, called Jurassic Wonder, featured robotic dinosaurs moving and making sounds.
Trattoria Giuseppe, a Newtown Square Favorite, Closes for Good as Pandemic Leads to Bankruptcy
A favorite family-run Italian restaurant in Newtown Square closed over Thanksgiving weekend after a 15-year run as it files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal. Trattoria Giuseppe at 4799 West Chester Pike was owned by Giuseppe Musso, a chef who worked in Sicily, Italy, and...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Nation Folk-Style Farmhouse in New Hope
A Bucks County home, rich with local history and immaculate design, has recently gone up for sale in one of the area’s most beautiful towns. Located in the Jericho Valley development in Upper Makefield Township, this is one of the most spacious homes in the whole area, with plenty of custom furnishings making it a unique stay.
After more than 2 years, new grocer finally replacing former Heard’s Meat Market in Bangor
A vacant building that once occupied Heard’s Meat Market for over a century in Bangor has been filled by an ethnic grocer. Abigail Landa and her husband, Carlos Gonzalez, opened Fruitmex on Nov. 1 at 501 S. Main St. The business is similar to a small convenience store, carrying both Hispanic and American food items, grocery items, toiletries and fresh produce. Patrons will find such brands as Goya, Charras and Tortrix, as well as Ragu, Pillsbury and Ronzoni.
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
Famed Activist Investor Sets His Eye on Yardley Food, Beverage Manufacturer
The famed investor is looking to work with a Yardley company.Image via Carl Icahn. A well-known investor has been working with a Bucks County company, which saw major improvements to its revenue thereafter. Harold Brubaker wrote bath the investor for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
we3travel.com
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Music Monday: Steve Brosky
Lehigh Valley favorite Steve Brosky is returning to the stage to perform from the legendary Tom Waits songbook. It's happening November 23rd at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem. WFMZ's Eve Russo chatted with Steve and another legend, Jimmy Meyer, about the upcoming show.
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says
EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
