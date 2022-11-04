Youth soccer and girls’ stunt are up next: We will blitz those two sports during the month of November for our subscribers

Read full article on original website
HS Sports Notebook: Staten Island Academy girl’s soccer team closes out strong campaign with lengthy playoff run
The Staten Island Academy girls’ soccer team was in contention for the PSAA, ACIS, and NYSAIS crowns this past week. SIA wrapped up one of the most successful seasons in the school’s history, finishing the campaign with a 19-2-2 record. SIA’s run culminated in a trip to the NYSAIS tournament, though the No. 8 Tigers fell in the second round.
CHSAA boys’ soccer: Simply put, Monsignor Farrell’s defense never rests. Just look at the numbers
Monsignor Farrell won its first CHSAA Intersectional AA crown in 21 years thanks, in part, to an air-tight defense that rarely allowed the opposition legitimate scoring chances. The Lions’ back four and holding midfielder prominently displayed their dominance during a 3-0 title-game victory over Archbishop Stepinac on Sunday at St. John’s University’s Belson Stadium in Queens.
CHSAA boys’ soccer: Monsignor Farrell dominates start-to-finish en route to Intersectional AA championship crown
If Sunday night’s CHSAA Intersectional AA soccer championship was a hockey game, you might have thought Monsignor Farrell was on an 80-minute power play. That’s how much time the Lions spent in Archbishop Stepinac’s half of the field. And, to put it bluntly, that’s how dominant they were from start-to-finish.
PHOTOS: Staten Island Elite Cheer and STUNT team shines at CSI | Photos are free to download for our subscribers
The Staten Island Elite Cheer and STUNT team won two games Saturday at the College of Staten Island, beating the Brooklyn Diamonds, 14-8 and 15-7. The day marked the season debut of the 18U squad, which is in its second season competing as club STUNT.
College women’s basketball preview: Wagner welcomes the spotlight | Schedule
There are probably more than two ways to look at being the preseason pick to win a conference title, but the extremes would be “Hey, somebody thinks we’re good” at one end and “Thanks for the 500-pound Kryptonite necklace” at the other. The Wagner College...
Tottenville H.S. marching band earns high scores in state competition | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The marching band at Tottenville High School became the highest-scoring band on Staten Island during a state competition last month. Students from across the borough participated in the USBands New York Regional Championships on Oct. 23, held in Lindenhurst, N.Y. The Tottenville High School marching...
Former New Jersey Devils forward, broadcaster succumbs to cancer
Peter McNab, a long-time player in the NHL who went on to a successful hockey analyst after retiring, has died. The Vancouver native, who grew up in San Diego, was 70. McNab announced in 2021 he had cancer, but earlier this year he said it was in remission. Although he...
CHSFL AA playoffs: Moore topples St. Francis Prep to gain semifinals; St. Peter’s ousted
No. 2 seeded Moore Catholic scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to break a 7-7 deadlock at the intermission and rolled to a 35-7 CHSFL AA quarterfinal victory over No. 7 St. Francis Prep Sunday at home. The Mavericks improved to 8-2 overall and have a semifinal home...
On the heels of a successful Cranberry Festival, historic South Shore church gears up for a luncheon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For over three decades in early November, Bethel United Methodist Church in Tottenville has paired a Cranberry Festival with breakfast and a traditional turkey dinner. Pastors Rev. H. Joon Park and Rev. Song Ha Park report a successful event this year. On the heels of...
NYC Marathon 2022 notebook: Melissa Kraker runs in memory of friend; 66-year-old completes 3rd marathon and more
Melissa Kraker ran with a heavy heart during Sunday’s New York City Marathon, which attracted more than 50,000 runners from across the globe. That’s because she dedicated her race in memory of her friend and neighbor, Tamer Shaarawy of Egypt, who passed away in December.
College basketball: Wagner women, men open with OT wins
Wagner College’s women’s basketball team opened a season of high expectations with a 63-60 overtime road win over Manhattan College last night in the Bronx. The Seahawks, the preseason choice to win the Northeast Conference title in a vote of the league’s coaches, never trailed in the overtime. They tied the game with 19 seconds left in regulation on a layup by Kem Nwabudu (team-high 12 points, 11 rebounds, two blocked shots) set up by Zhaneia Thybulle’s drive-and-dish.
NYC Marathon 2022: See how your favorite Staten Islander fared in the big race
More than 50,000 runners from around the globe turned out for Sunday’s New York City Marathon, and 259 of those runners were those who registered for the race as Staten Islanders. Some Islanders may not be on the list below because they signed up using their native country or...
‘Vote for us!’: Staten Island digital video series, ‘Dan on the Street,’ a finalist in national social media contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Dan on the Street,” a Staten Island-based digital video series that combines community outreach and media to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a finalist in the seventh annual Shorty Impact Awards. A collaboration between the Advance/SILive.com, the GRACE Foundation of...
Eggs-perts on the bacon-egg-’n’-cheese: Who served the best at Staten Island’s ‘BEC Fest’?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just like opinions and bacon-egg-and-cheeses, most New Yorkers have them. But Flagship Brewing Co. in Tompkinsville might be the only venue to venerate the iconic breakfast sandwich in the inaugural BEC Fest, held at the brewery Sunday morning. With such a meal, there are beers...
In name of a young man cut down by violence, Young, Talented & Gifted awards scholarships to Staten Island teens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College is expensive, but the Young, Talented & Gifted (YTG) organization is trying to make life a little easier for two Staten Island teens. Mya Greene and Leah Browne were greeted with balloons and a photo-worthy check on Oct. 16, 2022 as they accepted their scholarships, each worth $500. They also received Serena Brothers-Mohamed and Les Brown’s book called “You Are Enough!”
Islanders vs. Rangers predictions, NHL picks & best bets for today, 11/8
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers host the New York Islanders tonight in what will already be the second Battle of the New York this NHL season. These teams met less than two weeks ago, and our experts correctly predicted an Islanders win. Both the Rangers and Islanders have their eyes on the postseason this year, so this matchup could go a long way in determining the seeds in the Eastern Conference.
Annadale resident, born on Halloween, rounds the century mark with joy, laughter — and trick or treaters too! Meet 100-year-old Violet.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Though celebrating Halloween has changed dramatically over the last 100 years and morphed into a huge holiday celebration where folks dress up wildly and decorate their homes with ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, one thing remains the same:. Kids will always love trick or treating. Violet...
Best of Staten Island: Vote now for your favorite diner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are known for their comfort food, personable staff and overall great vibe. We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s diners have all of the above — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
Richmond University Medical Center celebrates 16th annual ‘A Night to Reunite,’ a celebration of the past, present, and a promising future
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After experiencing some major challenges in the past, Richmond University Medical Center has undergone a monumental transformation in what’s been described as “a metamorphosis from caterpillar to butterfly” as it continues to provide expanded health care services on Staten Island. In August...
Trial of Staten Island driver in crash that paralyzed woman: Key moments and what comes next
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The trial of Robert Mustari has revealed shocking details and horrific accounts about the night a local business owner, mother and avid motorcycle enthusiast was maimed in a horrific crash in which Mustari was driving. But what likely will be the most intense testimony by...
