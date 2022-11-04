Youth soccer and girls’ stunt are up next: We will blitz those two sports during the month of November for our subscribers

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers host the New York Islanders tonight in what will already be the second Battle of the New York this NHL season. These teams met less than two weeks ago, and our experts correctly predicted an Islanders win. Both the Rangers and Islanders have their eyes on the postseason this year, so this matchup could go a long way in determining the seeds in the Eastern Conference.

ELMONT, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO