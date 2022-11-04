ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Youth soccer and girls’ stunt are up next: We will blitz those two sports during the month of November for our subscribers

By Staten Island Advance Sports Desk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

HS Sports Notebook: Staten Island Academy girl’s soccer team closes out strong campaign with lengthy playoff run

The Staten Island Academy girls’ soccer team was in contention for the PSAA, ACIS, and NYSAIS crowns this past week. SIA wrapped up one of the most successful seasons in the school’s history, finishing the campaign with a 19-2-2 record. SIA’s run culminated in a trip to the NYSAIS tournament, though the No. 8 Tigers fell in the second round.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

CHSAA boys’ soccer: Simply put, Monsignor Farrell’s defense never rests. Just look at the numbers

Monsignor Farrell won its first CHSAA Intersectional AA crown in 21 years thanks, in part, to an air-tight defense that rarely allowed the opposition legitimate scoring chances. The Lions’ back four and holding midfielder prominently displayed their dominance during a 3-0 title-game victory over Archbishop Stepinac on Sunday at St. John’s University’s Belson Stadium in Queens.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

College basketball: Wagner women, men open with OT wins

Wagner College’s women’s basketball team opened a season of high expectations with a 63-60 overtime road win over Manhattan College last night in the Bronx. The Seahawks, the preseason choice to win the Northeast Conference title in a vote of the league’s coaches, never trailed in the overtime. They tied the game with 19 seconds left in regulation on a layup by Kem Nwabudu (team-high 12 points, 11 rebounds, two blocked shots) set up by Zhaneia Thybulle’s drive-and-dish.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Vote for us!’: Staten Island digital video series, ‘Dan on the Street,’ a finalist in national social media contest

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Dan on the Street,” a Staten Island-based digital video series that combines community outreach and media to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a finalist in the seventh annual Shorty Impact Awards. A collaboration between the Advance/SILive.com, the GRACE Foundation of...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

In name of a young man cut down by violence, Young, Talented & Gifted awards scholarships to Staten Island teens

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College is expensive, but the Young, Talented & Gifted (YTG) organization is trying to make life a little easier for two Staten Island teens. Mya Greene and Leah Browne were greeted with balloons and a photo-worthy check on Oct. 16, 2022 as they accepted their scholarships, each worth $500. They also received Serena Brothers-Mohamed and Les Brown’s book called “You Are Enough!”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Islanders vs. Rangers predictions, NHL picks & best bets for today, 11/8

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers host the New York Islanders tonight in what will already be the second Battle of the New York this NHL season. These teams met less than two weeks ago, and our experts correctly predicted an Islanders win. Both the Rangers and Islanders have their eyes on the postseason this year, so this matchup could go a long way in determining the seeds in the Eastern Conference.
ELMONT, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Annadale resident, born on Halloween, rounds the century mark with joy, laughter — and trick or treaters too! Meet 100-year-old Violet.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Though celebrating Halloween has changed dramatically over the last 100 years and morphed into a huge holiday celebration where folks dress up wildly and decorate their homes with ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, one thing remains the same:. Kids will always love trick or treating. Violet...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Richmond University Medical Center celebrates 16th annual ‘A Night to Reunite,’ a celebration of the past, present, and a promising future

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After experiencing some major challenges in the past, Richmond University Medical Center has undergone a monumental transformation in what’s been described as “a metamorphosis from caterpillar to butterfly” as it continues to provide expanded health care services on Staten Island. In August...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy