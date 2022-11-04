Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Jake Scott Phillips
Jake Scott Phillips, age 52 of Newnan, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from long-term complications of Multiple Sclerosis. He is survived by his parents, James and Melba Phillips, his brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Julie Phillips, his sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Chris Bennett, nieces, Carsten Bennett, and nephew, Cade Bennett.
Newnan Times-Herald
Francis (Fran) Tucker Younger
Francis (Fran) Tucker Younger passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022. She was born in McRae, Georgia, on July 25th, 1928, to the late John Thomas and Austria Smith Tucker. She grew up in Lyons, Georgia, surrounded by friends and family. Fran followed her mother and sister in attending Georgia State College for Women, in Milledgeville, Georgia, graduating with a degree in business. She went on to marry Everett Charles Younger in 1950, and the pair moved to Florida to raise three daughters. While in Florida, she started a business, took an active role in several social clubs, and attended First Baptist Church. Then, in 1971, Fran and Everett moved the family up to Atlanta, Georgia, where she began working with her brother, Jim Tucker. She became head of the family, caring for Everett and the girls, when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Newnan Times-Herald
Ralph Collins Fagan
Ralph Collins Fagan, age 94, passed away peacefully in the evening hours on Sunday, November 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 6, 1928, in East Point, GA to the late George B. Fagan and Gertrude Collins Fagan. Ralph is survived by his wife, who...
Newnan Times-Herald
Preschoolers at Cokes Chapel honor veterans
The preschoolers of Cokes Chapel United Methodist Church put on quite the show for some of Coweta County’s veterans. Many of those veterans have children or grandchildren that attend the Childcare Center at Cokes Chapel, and those children sang a number of patriotic songs at the event before hearing from Air Force Veteran Richard Koch and then enjoying a barbecue lunch.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta County Election Results
It was a tough night for Grantville incumbents as challengers took away victories in all three races. In the race for mayor, incumbent Doug Jewell faced a field of challengers including Richard Proctor who walked away with the victory. "It's a new day in Grantville. Tomorrow morning as Grantville wakes...
Newnan Times-Herald
All Kids Bike teaching Coweta children how to ride
Last month, the Newnan City Council approved $15,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Bike Coweta for the All Kids Bike Program, a program that will teach kindergarten-age students to ride bicycles. Chris Doane of Bike Coweta said on Monday that the funds, as well as funding from both...
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Belle of Amherst’ in Whitesburg Saturday
The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library will present "The Belle of Amherst," a play by William Luce. The one-woman play about Emily Dickinson will be performed by Sybil Rosen, a lifetime member of the Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library and an award-winning playwright, novelist and actress. The presentation...
Newnan Times-Herald
Annual bike build-off sets new record
Last weekend, volunteers exceeded their goal of building 250 bicycles, topping last year's record. Members from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Newnan Police Department, Coweta County Fire Rescue and Newnan Fire Department, along with partners from other local businesses participated in the great build held last Saturday at the Coweta County Justice Center.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cougars finish on a high note
The Newnan Cougars closed out their 2022 season, and they did it the right way. Head Coach Rodney Walker and the Cougars rode a ball-hawking defense and an opportunistic offense to a 31-6 victory against the New Manchester Cougars. The Cougars defense got two touchdowns on interceptions to help the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Northgate rolls behind Garrett’s three TDs
The Northgate Vikings completed their final tuneup before the state playoffs begin this weekend. They traveled to Southern Crescent Stadium in Riverdale to face the winless Drew Titans. Evan Garret led the Vikings offense with three touchdowns as Northgate won their final regular season game 42-7. The Vikings scored all...
Newnan Times-Herald
County Commission to hold called meeting Thursday
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the County Commission Chambers, located at 37 Perry Street in Newnan. The Commission Chambers are located on the second floor. County officials have said that the meeting...
Newnan Times-Herald
Senoia approves 2023 budget
The Senoia City Council approved the city’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year at their meeting Monday night. The budget was approved unanimously without comment from the public or much discussion from the city council at their meeting. According to a presentation from the city, the proposed budget for...
Newnan Times-Herald
2022-23 Honor Rolls - First Term
Schools in Coweta County have released their first-term honor rolls for the 2022-23 school year. For a full list of honor students by school and grade, click on the links below.
Newnan Times-Herald
Aubria Foster murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
Four years after the brutal murder of a local teenager, the shooter is now heading to prison. Denarvious Kizavion Carter, aka “Lil’ Baby,” of Manchester, Georgia, pleaded guilty in the Dec. 30, 2018, murder of Aubria “Bria” Foster. On Monday, Carter, now 22, was charged...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta victims survive violent kidnapping, home invasion
A man accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint in a violent home invasion in Coweta County is currently in custody. Michael Butler is currently being charged with home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Comments / 0