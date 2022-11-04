ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

New maritime-themed bar, boutique and more San Marcos business news

The Native Blends opened at 309 N. Edward Gary St., San Marcos, in September. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Aquarium on the Square, a maritime-themed bar, opened in August at 126 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. The Aquarium on the Square features signature Fish Bowl drinks similar to its counterpart on Sixth Street in Austin with shareable cocktail bowls for two, three, and four or more drinkers with sizes dubbed Snapper, Marlin and Great White, respectively. 512-499-8003. www.aquariumonthesquare.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Looking for the Best Slice of Pie in Texas? Check Out This Place

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it's time to get those pie orders in!. This time of year, many places are ready to take your pie orders to ensure that you're ready for all the friends and family you'll be having over. But if you're on the hunt for the best slice of pie there is in the Lone Star State, then pay attention because I have some news to share!
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT

Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested following SWAT situation in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department (APD) said around 11:56 a.m., officers arrived to the 2500 block of Anken Drive attempting to serve a warrant for a man in an apartment. Shortly after, the man barricaded himself inside.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Food & Wine Festival underway at Auditorium Shores

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Food & Wine Festival is underway at Auditorium Shores this weekend. Due to storms forecasted throughout Friday, the Wurst Weekend Kickoff at Auditorium Shores on Friday was canceled. But going into Saturday and Sunday, attendees will be introduced to signature bites from renowned chefs...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

South Austin neighborhood worried about housing deficit due to zoning ordinance

AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood that is recognized as a nationally historic neighborhood is worried that current zoning ordinances are causing a housing deficit. Single Family 3, known as SF-3, is the most common zoning ordinance in Austin neighborhoods. This allows for single-family homes or, at maximum, a duplex to be built on a single lot – depending on the size of the space.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police seeking missing woman believed to be in danger

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman believed to be in danger. Monique Barfield, 27, was reported missing on Sunday around 6:25 p.m. She was last seen on the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family told police she has...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner in Austin

For those less interested in cooking and more interested in the meal itself, here’s our guide to the best meats, sides, and pies ready for pre-order in Austin. What’s on the menu: Turkey gravy, chorizo dressing, pimento cheese mashed potatoes, smoked tomato collard greens, horchata bread pudding. Price:...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin

It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
AUSTIN, TX
