Read full article on original website
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Vance Seeks to Unseat Incumbent
(La Porte County, IN) - A veteran LaPorte County Councilman is seeking another term in the November 8 election. Mark Yagelski, 63, of Michigan City, is a supervisor at Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill at Burns Harbor. At that time, it was Bethlehem Steel when he was hired there after graduating from high school.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Libertarians Hope Energy, Concerns Turn Into Votes
WARSAW – One of the oft-heard reasons cited by new candidates running for local office is their desire to “give back.”. That line – as sincere as it often is – is rarely heard when sitting around a table of Libertarian Party enthusiasts weeks before an election.
Franciscan Health closing Hammond hospital and ER, mayor outraged
The mayor of Hammond said Franciscan Health's decision to close their inpatient services and emergency department in the city leaves residents without adequate care.
Attorney Tony Walker lived a wonderful life
Lawyer, public office holder, and supporter of education. William Anthony Walker was 55 when he passed Wednesday morning. Walker headed his own law practice, the Walker Law Group, and also put in time as a public office holder and a supporter of education. Mike Suggs served on school boards with...
thecentersquare.com
Officials: Indiana Solar farm to deliver revenue, jobs, tax cuts
(The Center Square) — A new solar farm covering 3,500 acres in Pulaski County, Indiana, is projected to return $40 million to the county in revenue over 20 years and produce 300 megawatts of energy for the region. The Pulaski project, Mammoth South, is the second of three investments...
hometownnewsnow.com
Morales Living the Dream
(La Porte, IN) - According to Diego Morales, becoming the next Indiana Secretary of State would be the next step in his living of the American Dream. Morales came to America in 1999 with no money and no knowledge of English. But he wasted no time becoming an American. “I am a legal immigrant who came to America legally, respecting the rule of law,” Morales said, “but I came to America to give and contribute. Morales said, after graduating from high school, he joined the army before even becoming a naturalized citizen. “In fact, when I volunteered in the U.S. Army,” he said, “I had a green card in my wallet. Now running for Secretary of State, it’s the same—simply to give back, so I can continue to strengthen and protect voter ID laws. My motto has always been ‘easy to vote, harder to cheat.’”
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: The current Republican party is too extreme to win elections in Illinois
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about his recent commentary in the Chicago Tribune that suggests that the extreme members of the Republican party are making it virtually impossible to win elections in Illinois.
etxview.com
Gary murder conviction scrutinized by Indiana Supreme Court
The state’s highest court is poised to decide whether to reinstate a Gary man’s murder conviction after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday...
WAND TV
Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund
CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
WIBC.com
Ground Broken On Next Phase Of Massive Solar Farm Project In Northern Indiana
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. — The next phase of a massive solar farm project in northern Indiana has begun. Gov. Eric Holcomb and many stakeholders in the Mammoth solar project broke ground on the second phase of the project on Thursday; a plan to build solar panels on about 3,500 acres of land in northern Pulaski County. This particular phase is called ‘Mammoth South.” Once completed this specific section of the project will generate about 350 megawatts of electricity.
22 WSBT
Update: LaPorte building collapse investigation
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — LaPorte officials say structural deficiencies are to blame for a building collapse last week. It happened Thursday in what used to be the old Lows Clothing store. No one was inside at the time, and stores next door were not damaged. LaPorte's mayor tells WSBT...
hometownnewsnow.com
Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast
(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
Inside Indiana Business
New vision for former Southlake Mall anchor store
A long-vacant anchor store at Southlake Mall in Hobart could spring back to life, filled with multiple workspaces and retail kiosks. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report California-based Cubework wants to configure the Carson’s department store, which went out of business in 2018. The company acquired...
Comments / 0