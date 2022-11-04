(La Porte, IN) - According to Diego Morales, becoming the next Indiana Secretary of State would be the next step in his living of the American Dream. Morales came to America in 1999 with no money and no knowledge of English. But he wasted no time becoming an American. “I am a legal immigrant who came to America legally, respecting the rule of law,” Morales said, “but I came to America to give and contribute. Morales said, after graduating from high school, he joined the army before even becoming a naturalized citizen. “In fact, when I volunteered in the U.S. Army,” he said, “I had a green card in my wallet. Now running for Secretary of State, it’s the same—simply to give back, so I can continue to strengthen and protect voter ID laws. My motto has always been ‘easy to vote, harder to cheat.’”

LA PORTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO