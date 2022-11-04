ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Vance Seeks to Unseat Incumbent

(La Porte County, IN) - A veteran LaPorte County Councilman is seeking another term in the November 8 election. Mark Yagelski, 63, of Michigan City, is a supervisor at Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill at Burns Harbor. At that time, it was Bethlehem Steel when he was hired there after graduating from high school.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Attorney Tony Walker lived a wonderful life

Lawyer, public office holder, and supporter of education. William Anthony Walker was 55 when he passed Wednesday morning. Walker headed his own law practice, the Walker Law Group, and also put in time as a public office holder and a supporter of education. Mike Suggs served on school boards with...
GARY, IN
thecentersquare.com

Officials: Indiana Solar farm to deliver revenue, jobs, tax cuts

(The Center Square) — A new solar farm covering 3,500 acres in Pulaski County, Indiana, is projected to return $40 million to the county in revenue over 20 years and produce 300 megawatts of energy for the region. The Pulaski project, Mammoth South, is the second of three investments...
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Morales Living the Dream

(La Porte, IN) - According to Diego Morales, becoming the next Indiana Secretary of State would be the next step in his living of the American Dream. Morales came to America in 1999 with no money and no knowledge of English. But he wasted no time becoming an American. “I am a legal immigrant who came to America legally, respecting the rule of law,” Morales said, “but I came to America to give and contribute. Morales said, after graduating from high school, he joined the army before even becoming a naturalized citizen. “In fact, when I volunteered in the U.S. Army,” he said, “I had a green card in my wallet. Now running for Secretary of State, it’s the same—simply to give back, so I can continue to strengthen and protect voter ID laws. My motto has always been ‘easy to vote, harder to cheat.’”
LA PORTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered in Gary

GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
GARY, IN
etxview.com

Gary murder conviction scrutinized by Indiana Supreme Court

The state’s highest court is poised to decide whether to reinstate a Gary man’s murder conviction after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday...
GARY, IN
WAND TV

Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund

CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

WGN News

2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana

HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
HOBART, IN
WIBC.com

Ground Broken On Next Phase Of Massive Solar Farm Project In Northern Indiana

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. — The next phase of a massive solar farm project in northern Indiana has begun. Gov. Eric Holcomb and many stakeholders in the Mammoth solar project broke ground on the second phase of the project on Thursday; a plan to build solar panels on about 3,500 acres of land in northern Pulaski County. This particular phase is called ‘Mammoth South.” Once completed this specific section of the project will generate about 350 megawatts of electricity.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Update: LaPorte building collapse investigation

LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — LaPorte officials say structural deficiencies are to blame for a building collapse last week. It happened Thursday in what used to be the old Lows Clothing store. No one was inside at the time, and stores next door were not damaged. LaPorte's mayor tells WSBT...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast

(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

New vision for former Southlake Mall anchor store

A long-vacant anchor store at Southlake Mall in Hobart could spring back to life, filled with multiple workspaces and retail kiosks. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report California-based Cubework wants to configure the Carson’s department store, which went out of business in 2018. The company acquired...
HOBART, IN

