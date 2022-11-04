ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed

In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN’s FPI predicts the winner of Rutgers at Michigan State

Rutgers and Michigan State will go head-to-head and battle it out this weekend. With just two contests remaining, both the Scarlet Knights and the Spartans are on the hunt to become bowl eligible, as both schools currently stand at 4-5. The Spartans currently sit in the 5th spot in the B1G East, while Rutgers comes in right below at No. 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
Juwan Howard shares reaction to Jett Howard's impressive freshman debut

Juwan Howard had multiple player achievements to celebrate after Michigan’s first win of the year. Not only did Hunter Dickinson reach a big career milestone, but his son Jett also played very well in his debut. Jett scored 21 points in the victory over Purdue Fort Wayne. Jett committed...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ohio State vs. Michigan: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

Most rivalries are — by their very nature — competitive. But that’s not a guarantee. Sometimes, it’s pretty darn uneven. And on a game-by-game basis in the Ohio State vs. Michigan series, there have certainly been those times. Michigan opened the series with a 12-0-1 run, and 4 of the 10 biggest blowouts listed below are from that early stretch.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11

Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
EAST LANSING, MI

