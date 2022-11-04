Read full article on original website
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed
In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
Michigan football: Grading Jesse Minter's new look - but familiar - Wolverines defense
Raise your hand if you thought Michigan would have one of the country’s best defenses this season. And let’s get the obvious out of the way: Jesse Minter, the first-year defensive coordinator, has a defense that gets A’s across the board. Regardless of if it was Greg...
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
ESPN’s FPI predicts the winner of Rutgers at Michigan State
Rutgers and Michigan State will go head-to-head and battle it out this weekend. With just two contests remaining, both the Scarlet Knights and the Spartans are on the hunt to become bowl eligible, as both schools currently stand at 4-5. The Spartans currently sit in the 5th spot in the B1G East, while Rutgers comes in right below at No. 6.
Jett Howard sets social media buzzing with big debut during Michigan's season opener
Jett Howard arrived in Ann Arbor as a 4-star prospect and key member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class. Now, the son of head coach Juwan Howard looks like he could be just what the Wolverines need this season. In the season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne, Howard finished second...
Juwan Howard shares reaction to Jett Howard's impressive freshman debut
Juwan Howard had multiple player achievements to celebrate after Michigan’s first win of the year. Not only did Hunter Dickinson reach a big career milestone, but his son Jett also played very well in his debut. Jett scored 21 points in the victory over Purdue Fort Wayne. Jett committed...
Ohio State vs. Michigan: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Most rivalries are — by their very nature — competitive. But that’s not a guarantee. Sometimes, it’s pretty darn uneven. And on a game-by-game basis in the Ohio State vs. Michigan series, there have certainly been those times. Michigan opened the series with a 12-0-1 run, and 4 of the 10 biggest blowouts listed below are from that early stretch.
Michigan leads country as lone team accomplishing 1 dominant game control stat
Michigan actually struggled early on against Rutgers, believe it or not. At halftime, the Wolverines trailed the Scarlet Knights by a 17-14 score after a blocked punt and pair of missed field goals. Fortunately, it did not take long for Jim Harbaugh’s squad to turn things around. The Michigan defense...
Jim Harbaugh provides potential timeline for update on investigation into tunnel incident involving MSU
Jim Harbaugh told the press that he expects an update this week concerning the police investigation surrounding the tunnel incident involving Michigan State. “(I) was told that we’d probably hear something this week,” Harbaugh said per mlive’s Aaron McMann. Following the game in October, two Michigan defensive...
Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11
Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
Will Johnson says he's 'living the dream' with key role for Michigan defense as a freshman
Will Johnson, a freshman starting cornerback, and the Michigan Wolverines are having a great season in the B1G. During this week’s press conference, Johnson was asked about his situation and he made it clear how he feels about playing for his dream school. “It’s a blessing, I just thank...
Attorney representing MSU player releases statement on tunnel incident, disputes initiation of altercation
Dave Diamond, the attorney representing Michigan State players, has released a statement concerning the altercation that happened in Ann Arbor. He would assert that in fact, it was a Michigan player who started the confrontation and would go on to provide context for his client’s case. “Newly retained counsel...
Penn State soccer stuns top-seeded Michigan State for 2022 B1G Tournament title
Penn State soccer may have entered the 2022 B1G Tournament as a 6-seed. However, the Nittany Lions are bringing a title back to Happy Valley after stunning No. 1 seeded Michigan State Sunday afternoon. It didn’t take long for the Spartans to open the scoring, going up 1-0 in the...
