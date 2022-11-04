Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing last month in the west Las Vegas valley, according to police. Christopher Freitas, 32, was booked in Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Las...
Las Vegas police provide update on two recent officer-involved shootings
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department released new information on two fatal officer-involved shootings, which occurred within hours of each other last Friday. The first shooting happened on the same day and began at around 12:21 p.m. Police say 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez was wanted...
Coroner IDs two men killed in Las Vegas police shootings, homicide victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the two men shot and killed by police officers in separate incidents on Friday. Rodney Franklin Finch, 62, was shot in the incident on Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said...
Walk to Defeat ALS happening in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is just days away. Indu Navar, founder of EverythingALS, joined us to talk about how your participation helps raise funds and awareness.
Heavy police presence at Rancho High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence at Rancho High School on Saturday night, for unknown reasons at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
1 lane open after 4-vehicle crash on northbound US 95 near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash has snarled traffic northbound U.S. 95/Interstate 515 east of downtown Las Vegas Monday afternoon. All lanes on the freeway were blocked for several minutes near Eastern Avenue as Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded. One lane had...
Las Vegas 'marries the military'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Marries the Military is back. The office of the Clark County Clerk is giving away wedding packages through the week ahead of Veteran's Day. Joining us now with more is Clark County clerk Lynn Marie Goya and from Forge Social House in Boulder City, Amy Vandermark.
Third annual Paws in the Park returns to North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas hosted its third annual Paws in the Park event at the Aliante Discovery Park. There were booths, food trucks, doggie treats, agility courses, and giveaways. There was even a dog costume contest along with the dog and "Hooman" twinning...
Balla Italian Soul arrives at Sahara Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Once you've worked up an appetite after voting, you'll need to find a good place to eat, like Balla Italian Soul. Joining us now with more is partner Richard Camarota.
Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrap up first-ever training camp weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their first-ever training camp weekend north of the border. Thirty-eight players with the professional lacrosse team trained in Toronto in advance of their inaugural season in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas will head to the Akwesasne Reservation near...
Jimmy Kimmel to receive Key to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jimmy Kimmel will receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the reopening of his comedy club. On Friday, Nov. 11, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will present Kimmel with the ceremonial Key. The presentation will be at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club...
Las Vegas hosts emergency training exercise simulating earthquake response
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas hosted a special training exercise on Saturday in connection with the Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team. The training allowed first responders to practice for an earthquake and even used actors as earthquake victims. During the 18-hour drill, they practiced...
Las Vegas local Drew Robinson speaks on mental health in new Carson Daly special
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Today Show's Carson Daly is the host of a powerful special focused on mental health. It's called 'Mind Matters: Behind the Picture,' where Daly sits down with four Today Show viewers to discuss their mental health journeys. Las Vegas native and mental health consultant...
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Matthew
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Matthew, 14, appears shy when meeting new people but warms up as soon as he begins talking. A very sweet kid, he gets along great with his five siblings. He has a lot of interests, some of which have been curtailed since he was diagnosed with leukemia a few years ago.
The Killers to ring in 2023 in Las Vegas for exclusive New Year's Eve performance
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hometown favorites, The Killers, are saying goodbye to 2022 here at home with their fans. On Monday, the band announced their new year's eve show, which will take place Saturday, December 31, at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The New Year's Eve...
Mentor Monday's on News 3
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
Lake Las Vegas to host annual tree lighting ceremony later this month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lake Las Vegas is gearing up for the holiday season as it prepares to host its annual tree-lighting ceremony later this month. The event will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 6 to 8 pm at The Village at 20 Costa Di Lago. Additionally,...
Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
Melinda Sheckells recaps Formula One Launch Party in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There was no shortage of things to do in Las Vegas this past weekend, and the upcoming weekend will be no different. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break it all down.
