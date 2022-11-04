ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing last month in the west Las Vegas valley, according to police. Christopher Freitas, 32, was booked in Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police provide update on two recent officer-involved shootings

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department released new information on two fatal officer-involved shootings, which occurred within hours of each other last Friday. The first shooting happened on the same day and began at around 12:21 p.m. Police say 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez was wanted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas 'marries the military'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Marries the Military is back. The office of the Clark County Clerk is giving away wedding packages through the week ahead of Veteran's Day. Joining us now with more is Clark County clerk Lynn Marie Goya and from Forge Social House in Boulder City, Amy Vandermark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Third annual Paws in the Park returns to North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas hosted its third annual Paws in the Park event at the Aliante Discovery Park. There were booths, food trucks, doggie treats, agility courses, and giveaways. There was even a dog costume contest along with the dog and "Hooman" twinning...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrap up first-ever training camp weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their first-ever training camp weekend north of the border. Thirty-eight players with the professional lacrosse team trained in Toronto in advance of their inaugural season in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas will head to the Akwesasne Reservation near...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jimmy Kimmel to receive Key to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jimmy Kimmel will receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the reopening of his comedy club. On Friday, Nov. 11, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will present Kimmel with the ceremonial Key. The presentation will be at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hosts emergency training exercise simulating earthquake response

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas hosted a special training exercise on Saturday in connection with the Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team. The training allowed first responders to practice for an earthquake and even used actors as earthquake victims. During the 18-hour drill, they practiced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Matthew

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Matthew, 14, appears shy when meeting new people but warms up as soon as he begins talking. A very sweet kid, he gets along great with his five siblings. He has a lot of interests, some of which have been curtailed since he was diagnosed with leukemia a few years ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mentor Monday's on News 3

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
LAS VEGAS, NV

