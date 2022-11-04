ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Inaugural Class of All-Time Greats

The Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted the members of its inaugural class. The induction ceremony was held at the Clinton Country Club on Oct. 22. The members of the Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 include Bob “Guz” Aguzzi, coached baseball at Morgan; Lisa Barbaro, who played volleyball, basketball, and softball at the school before graduating in 1997; Robert Brigockas, who served as Morgan’s Athletic Director and also coached football at the school; Ken Crawford, a 1980 graduate who played baseball and football at Morgan; and Kerry Deshefy Tucker, who played volleyball and basketball for the Huskies before graduating in 1998.
CLINTON, CT
ABC6.com

Archie Miller’s URI Debut Spoiled by Quinnipiac

Foul trouble, turnovers, and difficulties getting shots to fall plagued Rhode Island in a 67-62 season-opening loss to Quinnipiac Monday night at the Ryan Center. The Rams got off to a slow start as three of their five starters picked up two fouls in the first 20 minutes of play. Malik Martin scored eight points off the bench in the opening period – including a pair of 3-pointers – to keep the game close. However, 12 first-half turnovers from URI allowed the Bobcats to head into the break leading 34-31.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

6 North Haven homes evacuated due to brushfire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials. The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m. The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in multi-family home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a New Haven home on Tuesday morning, according to the New Haven Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-family home on Plymouth Street around 4:20 a.m. The blaze was quickly classified as a two-alarm fire, and the fire department called in for additional manpower to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition

HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Haven food trucks could see rules eased under CT program

NEW HAVEN — Owners of city-based food trucks and food carts soon may be able to do business in a number of other municipalities for the price of their New Haven license, under a new reciprocal itinerant food vendor licensing program the city is considering joining. It would represent...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
STRATFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident

2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man charged in connection to double shooting at Newington auto parts store

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a double shooting inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike, police said. Police were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 3443 Berlin Turnpike for a reported shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from […]
NEWINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy