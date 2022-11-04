Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
From the Bench: A Piece of Bridgeport High Football Tradition as Critical as Any to Program's Success
For anyone really into detail, the headline on this blog is the same as the blog covering the same subject in 2021. As one might imagine, it. is because the same principles apply – this is as big a reason as any Bridgeport High School wins on the football field.
zip06.com
Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Inaugural Class of All-Time Greats
The Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted the members of its inaugural class. The induction ceremony was held at the Clinton Country Club on Oct. 22. The members of the Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 include Bob “Guz” Aguzzi, coached baseball at Morgan; Lisa Barbaro, who played volleyball, basketball, and softball at the school before graduating in 1997; Robert Brigockas, who served as Morgan’s Athletic Director and also coached football at the school; Ken Crawford, a 1980 graduate who played baseball and football at Morgan; and Kerry Deshefy Tucker, who played volleyball and basketball for the Huskies before graduating in 1998.
Bridgeport native’s basketball clinic aims to keep kids on the right track
A basketball coach is giving back to kids in Bridgeport.
Report: Hartford coach resigns day before season opener
Hartford coach John Gallagher sent his letter of resignation to the university’s president Monday, the Hartford Courant reported, just one
ABC6.com
Archie Miller’s URI Debut Spoiled by Quinnipiac
Foul trouble, turnovers, and difficulties getting shots to fall plagued Rhode Island in a 67-62 season-opening loss to Quinnipiac Monday night at the Ryan Center. The Rams got off to a slow start as three of their five starters picked up two fouls in the first 20 minutes of play. Malik Martin scored eight points off the bench in the opening period – including a pair of 3-pointers – to keep the game close. However, 12 first-half turnovers from URI allowed the Bobcats to head into the break leading 34-31.
6 North Haven homes evacuated due to brushfire
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials. The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m. The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire […]
Fire erupts in multi-family home in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a New Haven home on Tuesday morning, according to the New Haven Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-family home on Plymouth Street around 4:20 a.m. The blaze was quickly classified as a two-alarm fire, and the fire department called in for additional manpower to […]
sheltonherald.com
Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
1 shot in East Hartford apartment building
A man was shot inside an apartment building in East Hartford, police said.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven food trucks could see rules eased under CT program
NEW HAVEN — Owners of city-based food trucks and food carts soon may be able to do business in a number of other municipalities for the price of their New Haven license, under a new reciprocal itinerant food vendor licensing program the city is considering joining. It would represent...
Yale Daily News
Two pedestrians killed in crashes this week as YPD considers new traffic safety unit
In the last week, New Haven saw two pedestrians struck and killed by cars: one on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard where the driver fled, and one on Whalley Avenue, where the driver stayed on the scene. These two boulevards have been a magnet for cars crashing into pedestrians and are...
Eyewitness News
Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
51-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car On I-91 In Middletown
One person was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 on southbound I-91 in Middletown. A 2015 Volvo was traveling south of the Exit 21 on-ramp in the center lane of three lanes and a Ford F-350 was traveling adjacent to the Volvo, in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.
milfordmirror.com
University of St. Joseph victim was shot multiple times, rammed, then shot again, police say
WEST HARTFORD—A shooting victim seriously injured early Friday, possibly on the campus of the University of St. Joseph, was shot multiple times, had their car rammed, then was shot again by accused suspect Darnell Barnes in an "exceptionally violent" attack, police said Saturday. "Thankfully the victim's injuries are not...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident
2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Man charged in connection to double shooting at Newington auto parts store
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a double shooting inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike, police said. Police were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 3443 Berlin Turnpike for a reported shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from […]
26-Year-Old From Dayville Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 6 In Brooklyn
A 26-year-old man was killed and two others seriously injured during a two-vehicle head-on crash on a Connecticut roadway. The crash took place in Windham County around 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 in the Town of Brooklyn on Route 6. According to the Connecticut State Police, a Chevrolet Colorado was...
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
Comments / 0