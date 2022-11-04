Read full article on original website
WGAL
Five people attack victim with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, police say
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A group of people attacked another person with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to police. Police said the male victim was attacked by a group of five others Monday night on the 100 block of Lincoln Way West. Police released a photo...
WGAL
Police: Man arrested in Lancaster County for attempted murder
Police arrested a man in connection to an attempted homicide in Lancaster County. On Nov. 8, the United States Marshals Service Task Force took Francisco Rivera, 41, into custody in Lancaster County in connection to a shooting that occurred in the area of N. 6th and Spring Streets in the city of Reading on Oct. 28th.
Police seek help in identifying vehicle break-in, check fraud suspect in Lancaster County
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in several theft and fraud cases. West Lampeter Township Police believe the woman pictured above was involved in multiple vehicle break-ins and check fraud cases that occurred in its jurisdiction in August and September.
abc27.com
Man charged for York County vehicle break-ins, stolen gun
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged for allegedly breaking into more than a dozen vehicles in York County and stealing a gun. According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, officers were patrolling a Manchester Township housing development on Nov. 5 due to recent thefts.
WGAL
Police investigate stabbing in Hanover, York County
Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. The incident occurred on Monday around 12:48 pm, along the 500 block of Broadway Street in Hanover. An altercation took place between two men, which resulted in one of those men, a 22-year-old New Oxford man, being stabbed. The victim was transported...
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township Police looking for diner burglary suspect
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August. Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning...
State Police warn that burglars appear to be targeting Asian business owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are warning Asian business owners to be on high alert. PSP said that they are currently investigating a series of burglaries targeting Asian American restaurant owners. According to police, these thieves have stolen nearly a million dollars in cash and jewelry from...
local21news.com
Victim shot in the leg after Lancaster Co. home is broken into
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a robbery that ended with the victim being shot in the leg by the home invader. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lancaster, the early morning robbery had happened on the 800 block of Millwood Rd. in Pequea Township on Oct. 16 at around 4:51 a.m.
local21news.com
Shooter fires gun from sunroof while speeding through neighborhood
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are looking for the person responsible for firing off a round while chasing another car, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Police say that the shooting occurred on Nov. 5 at around 3:05 p.m. Officers were initially called to the...
Lancaster County man charged with 31 sex-related offenses
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested and charged with 31 sex-related offenses related to the sexual abuse of children, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD). Daniel Earl Edwards, who court documents say is from Manheim and is 53 years old, was arrested by NLCRPD patrol officers and detectives […]
Motorcycle crash in Lancaster County leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County on Friday. Officials say on Nov. 4, around 10:20 a.m. police responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash on the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township. At the scene...
Man injured in stabbing; Hanover police have suspect in custody
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in Hanover are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured Sunday afternoon in the borough. It occurred around 12:48 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Broadway, according to Hanover Police. Two men got into an altercation that eventually turned physical. The victim, a...
Illinois Man ID'd Following York County Milk Truck Crash: Coroner
A cargo truck driver has been identified following a deadly crash involving a milk truck in York County on Saturday, Nov. 5, authorities say. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, IL, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 2882 Delta Road in Chanceford Township, Airville around 4 a.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office.
US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
WGAL
Driver killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash in Lancaster County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed on Saturday in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County. The crash happened around noon in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township. Pennsylvania State Police said a 2012 Dodge 1500 pickup truck hit a four-door sedan...
Harrisburg man critically injured in shooting; police are investigating
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one man injured. It happened around 9 a.m. in the area of 4th and Woodbine streets, a spokesperson with the city said Monday. A 20-year-old male victim was shot after being involved in an altercation...
Cargo van driver killed in central Pa. crash ID’d
An Illinois man was killed overnight Saturday when the cargo van he was driving crashed into a milk truck that pulled out in front of him in York County, authorities said. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, Illinois, was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, where the crash happened, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
Reading Man ID'd As Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Victim: Coroner
The man killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County on Saturday, Nov. 5 has been identified, authorities say. The crash involving a pickup truck and a car happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township around noon, police and the coroner stated in releases.
abc27.com
Department store moving back home to York County
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
