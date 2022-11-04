Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
CFP chair asked if committee considered weather of Ohio State-Northwestern game
College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan has been making the rounds to explain the latest CFP rankings. Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the 2nd edition of the 2022 CFP rankings, even after a sloppy Week 10 showing at Northwestern. The Buckeyes and Wildcats dealt with 40+ MPH wind gusts and rainy conditions, which undoubtedly hindered the offensive showing.
Big Ten quarterback rankings entering Week 11: No one weathers the storm without damage
The playing field isn’t always even. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains. Sometimes the wind blows crazy hard. Sometimes a 37.5-point underdog puts up an unexpected fight. The best quarterbacks accept no excuses for themselves. They just find a way. There was a lot of that...
Nets ignore controversial Udoka and make Vaughn permanent head coach
The Brooklyn Nets have promoted Jacque Vaughn from interim to permanent head coach after a period of turmoil at the team
CJ Stroud as a runner? Ryan Day addresses possibility of more QB carries following Northwestern game
C.J. Stroud had to make more plays with his legs than usual against Northwestern in Week 10. Ryan Day talked about potentially calling more plays that cater to Stroud’s running abilities at Tuesday’s press conference. Day sounded like he is open to giving Stroud more opportunities to run...
Brad Underwood declares Illini forward as ‘one of the best players' in the B1G
Brad Underwood had some high praise for one of his players following the win in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. He even went as far to call him one of the best players in the league. Coleman Hawkins has been with the Illinois basketball program since 2020 and has...
College football rankings: Week 11 AP Top 25 released
This time around , 4 B1G cracked the AP rankings including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Penn State and No. 21 Illinois. That’s despite Illinois’ rough loss to Michigan State this past Saturday. Georgia earns the top spot in the rankings after downing No....
2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State
There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
Week 1 B1G basketball power rankings: Hoosiers start season at the top
Although Indiana starts the season as the favorite in the Big Ten, the league might be as wide-open as ever. Half the league, at least, has a chance to win the conference championship, which should make for an exciting 2022-23 season. But as we’re here at the start, let’s place the B1G teams 1 through 14 in our 1st weekly power rankings.
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
Undrafted Wisconsin Badger set for new role with Chicago Bears
Rookie undrafted free agent Jack Sanborn is prepared to make his mark in the NFL. Sanborn, the former Wisconsin Badger, went undrafted in 2022 after an extremely productive college career in Madison. Sanborn led the Badgers in tackles in 2019 and 2020 and achieved 1st team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.
Iowa unveils Military Appreciation Game uniform facing special patriotic helmet
This Saturday is Veteran’s Day in America, and college football stadiums across the country will be honoring veterans for their sacrifice for our country. Teams will have fly overs and members presenting the colors along with specialized uniforms to celebrate veterans from around the country. Iowa is tweaking its...
B1G basketball coaches pick which conference coach would make the best President
It’s Election Day in America, and as the midterms come to a close, the B1G Network had a great idea on who to ask would make the best President out of the men’s basketball coaches. Most B1G basketball teams got their season underway on Monday night, save for...
Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11
Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
Greg McElroy blasts Ohio State for 'weather-dependent' offense following struggles vs. Northwestern
Greg McElroy weighed in on the Ohio State-Northwestern game on “Always College Football.”. On Monday morning McElroy did not hold back when discussing more of Ohio State’s offensive struggles during Saturday’s victory over Northwestern, 21-7. The Buckeyes struggled to move the ball offensively, dealing with a bout...
Jim Harbaugh provides potential timeline for update on investigation into tunnel incident involving MSU
Jim Harbaugh told the press that he expects an update this week concerning the police investigation surrounding the tunnel incident involving Michigan State. “(I) was told that we’d probably hear something this week,” Harbaugh said per mlive’s Aaron McMann. Following the game in October, two Michigan defensive...
Blake Corum leads all players nationally in PFF grades entering Week 11
Blake Corum can add another title to the ever-growing list this season. Corum is considered among many as one of the top Heisman contenders and leads all FBS running backs in rushing first downs. The elite RB is leading in touchdowns and points scored, and his 1,187 yards is good enough for No. 4 in the nation. In the Week 9 win over Michigan State, Corum also surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season.
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Indiana-Ohio State matchup in Week 11
Ohio State and Indiana will be meeting up on the football field in Week 11. ESPN’s FPI has already picked which team it thinks will win. There’s a lot on the line for both of these teams. Ohio State is looking to head into the matchup with Michigan on Nov. 26 undefeated, while Indiana is trying to make a bowl game after missing bowl season in 2021.
Jett Howard sets social media buzzing with big debut during Michigan's season opener
Jett Howard arrived in Ann Arbor as a 4-star prospect and key member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class. Now, the son of head coach Juwan Howard looks like he could be just what the Wolverines need this season. In the season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne, Howard finished second...
