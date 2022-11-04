ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair asked if committee considered weather of Ohio State-Northwestern game

College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan has been making the rounds to explain the latest CFP rankings. Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the 2nd edition of the 2022 CFP rankings, even after a sloppy Week 10 showing at Northwestern. The Buckeyes and Wildcats dealt with 40+ MPH wind gusts and rainy conditions, which undoubtedly hindered the offensive showing.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: Week 11 AP Top 25 released

This time around , 4 B1G cracked the AP rankings including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Penn State and No. 21 Illinois. That’s despite Illinois’ rough loss to Michigan State this past Saturday. Georgia earns the top spot in the rankings after downing No....
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State

There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.

On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Week 1 B1G basketball power rankings: Hoosiers start season at the top

Although Indiana starts the season as the favorite in the Big Ten, the league might be as wide-open as ever. Half the league, at least, has a chance to win the conference championship, which should make for an exciting 2022-23 season. But as we’re here at the start, let’s place the B1G teams 1 through 14 in our 1st weekly power rankings.
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices

Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Undrafted Wisconsin Badger set for new role with Chicago Bears

Rookie undrafted free agent Jack Sanborn is prepared to make his mark in the NFL. Sanborn, the former Wisconsin Badger, went undrafted in 2022 after an extremely productive college career in Madison. Sanborn led the Badgers in tackles in 2019 and 2020 and achieved 1st team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11

Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum leads all players nationally in PFF grades entering Week 11

Blake Corum can add another title to the ever-growing list this season. Corum is considered among many as one of the top Heisman contenders and leads all FBS running backs in rushing first downs. The elite RB is leading in touchdowns and points scored, and his 1,187 yards is good enough for No. 4 in the nation. In the Week 9 win over Michigan State, Corum also surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Indiana-Ohio State matchup in Week 11

Ohio State and Indiana will be meeting up on the football field in Week 11. ESPN’s FPI has already picked which team it thinks will win. There’s a lot on the line for both of these teams. Ohio State is looking to head into the matchup with Michigan on Nov. 26 undefeated, while Indiana is trying to make a bowl game after missing bowl season in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH

