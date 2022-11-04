Read full article on original website
White Plains Ranks As Fourth-Most Expensive City In New York Metro Area, Report Says
Two cities in Westchester County are among the most expensive cities in the region to rent in, a new report says. Both White Plains and Yonkers appear on the list of most expensive cities in the New York Metropolitan Area, according to a report from Monday, Nov. 7 by Zumper.
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn
Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
eastnewyork.com
Applications Open for New Brownsville Affordable Housing Development on Thatford Ave
A brand new development in Brownsville is accepting applications. The building is located at 110 Thatford Ave. You can apply now!. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 110 Thatford Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application...
Sayegh Emerges Victorious In Close Assembly Race Representing Most Of Yonkers
Incumbent Democratic Assemblyman Nader Sayegh was able to hold back Republican Michael Breen to be reelected to represent District 90, which includes parts of Westchester County. Sayegh beat Breen, a Yonkers City councilman, by more than 1,600 votes, out-polling him 53 percent to 47 percent, according to a release from...
therealdeal.com
ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M
Empire State Realty Trust is ready to trade a pair of Westchester County office buildings for about 15 percent more than what it paid for them nine years ago. The REIT is in contract to unload office properties at 10 Bank Street in White Plains and 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison for $95 million, according to an SEC filing. The deals are expected to close in the first quarter of next year. The buyers were not disclosed.
theexaminernews.com
Developers to Explore Mixed Uses for White Plains Galleria
The owners of The Galleria at White Plains are teaming up with two prominent development firms to explore mixed uses for the retail center that has been a downtown draw for the last 42 years. Last week, Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, owner of The Galleria, announced...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2850 Webster Avenue Senior Apartments in Jerome Park, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2850 Webster Avenue Senior Apartments, a 12-story mixed-use building in Jerome Park, The Bronx. Designed by Stephen B. Jacobs Group and developed by Douglaston Development, the structure yields 189 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 130 units for residents at 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $60,050.
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
Two Queens Seats Likely to Flip From Democrat to Republican
Tuesday’s election contained no surprises for Democrats in western and central Queens, but Democrats in eastern Queens saw an assembly seat and a congressional seat flip to the Republicans. There were no upsets on a statewide basis. The governorship did not change, with Democrat Kathleen Hochul generating 52 percent...
norwoodnews.org
Sole Black-Owned Business on City Island, Seafood Kingz, Receives Racist Letter / Flier
The Black-owned business owners of Seafood Kingz, a City Island restaurant located at 634 City Island Avenue, are organizing a rally outside the restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 12, to call out racist abuse which they say was directed at their business on Nov. 3, 2022, in the form of a letter.
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, closed on Friday in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, honors the end of World War I and pays tribute to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Across the nation, there will be parades to honor all U.S. veterans. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will see over 20,000 marchers on Fifth Avenue.
$50,000 Ticket From Record $2.04B Powerball Drawing Sold In White Plains
While no one in the Hudson Valley hit the more than $2 billion big Powerball grand prize, several did hit it, just on a smaller scale. According to the New York Lottery, several local residents picked the right combination of numbers to win the $50,000 third prize, including one in Westchester County in White Plains.
Suspect Nabbed In Attempted Robbery At Bank Of America Branch In Town Of Newburgh
A man wanted in connection with an attempted Hudson Valley bank robbery was nabbed by police. Orange County resident Basil Martusevich, age 56, of the town of Newburgh, was caught around 10:45 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4. The attempted robbery took place in the town of Newburgh around 5 p.m. Friday...
yonkerstimes.com
The Future of the Local Mall: The Galleria at White Plains, to Focus on Residential Development and Amenity-Based Retail
Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, owner of The Galleria at White Plains, took a major step in securing the future success of downtown White Plains, New York, today forming a new joint venture partnership with two of the most prominent players in the White Plains and NYC Metro real estate market: SL Green Realty Corp. and the Cappelli Organization.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Herald Community Newspapers
Melissa Miller defeats Anthony Cruz for Hempstead seat
Former Assemblywoman Melissa “Missy” Miller, who was appointed to the Hempstead Town board earlier this year, defeated Valley Stream resident Anthony Cruz in the Third Council District special election on Nov. 8. Miller, a Republican, succeeded Bruce Blakeman who was elected Nassau County executive last year. As of...
Child, adult injured in fire at Wagner Houses in East Harlem
NEW YORK - A fire at an East Harlem NYCHA complex left two people hospitalized Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims is a child. An adult was also injured. They were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to survive. Fire investigators are trying to determine how this happened. Windows on the 10th floor of the building have plywood in place of glass now. An air conditioning unit that was in one of those windows earlier Tuesday could be spotted lying on the ground, burned from flames. Police say the fire stated in the kitchen just before 1 p.m. at the Wagner Houses on First Avenue between 120th and 122nd Streets. An upstairs neighbor from the 11th floor told Mitchell she saw a boy whose chest was covered in burns. Police say they have no reason to believe the child was home alone, but they have not released the relationship between him and the injured adult. Thankfully the victims will survive. The investigation continues to determine the cause.
Wanted Man Sets Off Search By 3 Police Agencies In Mount Kisco
A man wanted by the New York City Police was spotted in Northern Westchester County, setting off a search by three agencies. The incident began in Mount Kisco when the Westchester County Police's Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a vehicle wanted by the NYPD was operating on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco around 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.
Restaurant Chain Known For Southern-Style Comfort Food Coming To Levittown
A fast-casual restaurant chain known for serving up Southern-style comfort food is set to open a new location on Long Island. Texas Chicken & Burgers signed a long-term lease for a 1,500 square-foot location at Levittown Mews Shopping Center, located on Hempstead Turnpike, Breslin Realty announced on Monday, Nov. 7.
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
