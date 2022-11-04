Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
🏈 Devin Neal Honored as Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ Devin Neal has been named a Doak Walker Co-National Running Back of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday. Neal accounted for 334 total yards in Kansas’ 37-16 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State on November 5. Neal, of Lawrence, Kansas, becomes Kansas’...
🏀 Kansas Opens Season with 89-64 Victory Against Omaha
LAWRENCE, Kan. — In the 2022-23 season opener, the defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks won their 50th straight home opener by defeating the Omaha Mavericks 89-64 in Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night. Freshman Gradey Dick led KU with 23 points in his first career game, while redshirt junior Jalen Wilson posted a double-double with 19 points, a game-high 11 rebounds and a career-high seven assists in the victory.
Kansas Rowing Sweeps Jayhawk Jamboree in Dominant Fashion
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Rowing team put forth a dominating performance on Sunday at the Jayhawk Jamboree, winning each of the four races over Creighton and Kansas State. The event was held at Burcham Park in Lawrence, with racing taking place on the Kansas River. Each of the...
🏈 Devin Neal Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After combining for 334 yards of offense on Saturday, sophomore Devin Neal has been named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Neal rushed for 224 yards and had 110 yards through the air in Kansas’ 37-16 victory over...
🏈 Kansas Seeks 7th Win in Road Trip to Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008, the Kansas Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) on Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m. CT at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The game will...
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Mavericks in Regular-Season Opener
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will start its defense of its NCAA National Championship when it plays host to Omaha on Monday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. (Central) inside Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Dave Armstrong, Wayne Simien and Kennetra Pulliams on the call.
👟 Kansas Alum Sharon Lokedi Wins NYC Marathon
NEW YORK CITY – KU alum Sharon Lokedi made headlines on Sunday morning when she won the NYC Marathon with a time of 2:23:23 in her first-ever marathon. Lokedi took the lead at 23 miles in Central Park and never gave it back. She won by seven seconds and finished 50 seconds off the course record.
Kansas Women's Basketball Media Center
Team Information: Quick Facts | Record Book | Schedule (web) | Printable Schedule. Live Game Links: Jayhawk Radio Network | Live Stats. Kansas Women’s Basketball Media Center is an online resource to help the media better cover KU football. If you have any questions, please contact the KU Athletics Communications Office.
