FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Record-high temperatures set across New York metro area Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unusually-warm autumn day set records at climate sites in the tri-state area Monday as temperatures broke into the low 80s. Nearby Newark, New Jersey, hit 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, shattering the previous record for Nov. 7 previously set in 1938 at 78 degrees. Records at the Newark Liberty International Airport climate station date back to 1931.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Here’s how it could impact NYC later this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole, a strengthening system that could become a hurricane before it thrashes Florida in the coming days, is forecasted to deliver impacts to New York City beginning on Friday, a forecaster told the Advance/SILive.com. Nicole, the 14th named system of the 2022 Atlantic...
Tropical Storm Nicole: 5 maps detail impacts, path before arriving to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expecting to strengthen to a hurricane before slamming into the east coast of Florida, bringing damaging waves and dangerous storm surge to the state ravaged by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago. After making landfall in the southeastern United States,...
25 delish dishes shared with ‘Where Staten Island Eats’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a yummy dish to indulge in on Staten Island, “Where Staten Island Eats” posts the best of the best. Below is a collection of some of the most-loved bites from the Where Staten Island Eats Instagram page. Don’t forget to check out Where Staten island Eats & Drinks on Facebook for more about food in the borough. Want your favorite dish featured?
Titanic: The Exhibition to display items from the doomed ship | New in NYC
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Unfortunately, Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater from James Cameron’s “Titanic” will not be making any appearances at Titanic: The Exhibition — But there will be over 200 original items from the passengers and crew on-site. Opening Nov. 11, 2022, in...
Eggs-perts on the bacon-egg-’n’-cheese: Who served the best at Staten Island’s ‘BEC Fest’?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just like opinions and bacon-egg-and-cheeses, most New Yorkers have them. But Flagship Brewing Co. in Tompkinsville might be the only venue to venerate the iconic breakfast sandwich in the inaugural BEC Fest, held at the brewery Sunday morning. With such a meal, there are beers...
Trial of Staten Island driver in crash that paralyzed woman: Key moments and what comes next
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The trial of Robert Mustari has revealed shocking details and horrific accounts about the night a local business owner, mother and avid motorcycle enthusiast was maimed in a horrific crash in which Mustari was driving. But what likely will be the most intense testimony by...
Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News. The son said Papa […]
PHOTOS: Staten Island Elite Cheer and STUNT team shines at CSI | Photos are free to download for our subscribers
The Staten Island Elite Cheer and STUNT team won two games Saturday at the College of Staten Island, beating the Brooklyn Diamonds, 14-8 and 15-7. The day marked the season debut of the 18U squad, which is in its second season competing as club STUNT.
NYC Marathon 2022 is Sunday: When will the Verrazzano Bridge reopen? Which S.I. streets are closed?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On Sunday, about 50,000 runners will take to the streets of the Big Apple as they participate in the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The iconic event, which returned in 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is now in its 51st year.
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
Annadale resident, born on Halloween, rounds the century mark with joy, laughter — and trick or treaters too! Meet 100-year-old Violet.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Though celebrating Halloween has changed dramatically over the last 100 years and morphed into a huge holiday celebration where folks dress up wildly and decorate their homes with ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, one thing remains the same:. Kids will always love trick or treating. Violet...
‘Vote for us!’: Staten Island digital video series, ‘Dan on the Street,’ a finalist in national social media contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Dan on the Street,” a Staten Island-based digital video series that combines community outreach and media to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a finalist in the seventh annual Shorty Impact Awards. A collaboration between the Advance/SILive.com, the GRACE Foundation of...
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
4-car crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge causes traffic jam during a.m. rush; 1 person taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital following a four-car crash on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Brooklyn bound, early in the Monday morning rush hour. The crash was reported at 5:51 a.m. on the eastbound upper level around center span with two lanes to the left blocked, according to 511 NY and a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Resort-style yard, luxurious master suite, quiet street,’ Grymes Hill, $2.8M,
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 151 Bertha Pl., sits a 4,900 square-foot, center-hall Colonial home on a private street in Grymes Hill; not to mention it boasts 12,000 sq.-ft. of manicured property. Priced at $2,800,000, this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home offers...
On the heels of a successful Cranberry Festival, historic South Shore church gears up for a luncheon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For over three decades in early November, Bethel United Methodist Church in Tottenville has paired a Cranberry Festival with breakfast and a traditional turkey dinner. Pastors Rev. H. Joon Park and Rev. Song Ha Park report a successful event this year. On the heels of...
NYPD hosts active-shooter training session on Staten Island; here’s what to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD Counterterrorism Division will be hosting a free community active-shooter training session in Castleton Corners on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. The event will take place at Staten Island Chinese Christian Church, 159 Schmidts Lane. Active-shooter situations have become an increasing cause of...
queenoftheclick.com
Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!
Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 7, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
