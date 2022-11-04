ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Record-high temperatures set across New York metro area Monday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unusually-warm autumn day set records at climate sites in the tri-state area Monday as temperatures broke into the low 80s. Nearby Newark, New Jersey, hit 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, shattering the previous record for Nov. 7 previously set in 1938 at 78 degrees. Records at the Newark Liberty International Airport climate station date back to 1931.
25 delish dishes shared with ‘Where Staten Island Eats’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a yummy dish to indulge in on Staten Island, “Where Staten Island Eats” posts the best of the best. Below is a collection of some of the most-loved bites from the Where Staten Island Eats Instagram page. Don’t forget to check out Where Staten island Eats & Drinks on Facebook for more about food in the borough. Want your favorite dish featured?
Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News.   The son said Papa […]
Annadale resident, born on Halloween, rounds the century mark with joy, laughter — and trick or treaters too! Meet 100-year-old Violet.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Though celebrating Halloween has changed dramatically over the last 100 years and morphed into a huge holiday celebration where folks dress up wildly and decorate their homes with ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, one thing remains the same:. Kids will always love trick or treating. Violet...
‘Vote for us!’: Staten Island digital video series, ‘Dan on the Street,’ a finalist in national social media contest

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Dan on the Street,” a Staten Island-based digital video series that combines community outreach and media to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a finalist in the seventh annual Shorty Impact Awards. A collaboration between the Advance/SILive.com, the GRACE Foundation of...
4-car crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge causes traffic jam during a.m. rush; 1 person taken to hospital

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital following a four-car crash on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Brooklyn bound, early in the Monday morning rush hour. The crash was reported at 5:51 a.m. on the eastbound upper level around center span with two lanes to the left blocked, according to 511 NY and a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 7, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
