Jennifer McCarrel named chief communications and marketing officer at UNCP

PEMBROKE — Jennifer McCarrel has been named chief communications and marketing officer at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

McCarrel, a seasoned communications professional, brings more than 14 years of marketing and communications experience in the public sector, mainly in higher education. She has a proven track record in crisis communications, content creation, public and media relations, brand development, social and digital media, and integrated marketing.

She currently serves as executive director of marketing and communication at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

“UNCP is an institution with a unique history, a remarkable campus community, and a recognized role as a key economic driver in southeastern North Carolina,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “With the heightened position marketing has taken in the enrollment and admissions process, we look forward to welcoming Jennifer’s experience to our team.

“Her energy and proven track record in strategic communication will be instrumental in further telling the story of our university and solidifying UNCP’s presence across the state, nation and beyond,” Cummings said.

McCarrel will assume the position on Jan. 3.

“It is an honor and privilege to join a university community with such extraordinary administration, faculty, staff and students. I look forward to working with Chancellor Cummings and the cabinet to further tell the unique UNCP narrative and enhance the university brand,” McCarrel said.

In her new role at UNCP, McCarrel will be responsible for marketing, public relations and publications, in addition to overseeing print services and Givens Performing Arts Center.

“There is transformative work happening in BraveNation,” she said. “I am eager to work with the talented team at UNCP to tell the university’s story of profound impact on the lives of the students, the community, and the region and to find new ways to engage with key audiences. UNCP has a strong brand recognized in the region and across North Carolina. Now we will work to expand our marketing and communications efforts to increase UNCP’s visibility and amplify its voice nationally.”

At EVMS, McCarrel worked closely with admissions and enrollment to the institution’s first coordinated strategic enrollment plan and launched digital engagement tools to promote graduate and doctoral programs in recruitment efforts.

“Throughout my career, it has been important that I work for an organization making a tangible difference and with a powerful story to tell,” she said. “UNCP is such a place.”

“The deep commitment to transforming lives by making quality education accessible and affordable, the important role UNCP plays as an economic driver for the region, and the strong connection the university has with the community and the Lumbee Tribe — these things are what spoke to me. I admire the dedication UNCP has to honor its heritage while growing its enrollment and expanding its academic reach,” McCarrel added.

She began her career as a reporter with a daily newspaper in Petersburg, Va., before being inspired to become a public school teacher. McCarrel later served as public relations coordinator for Virginia Beach City and Norfolk public schools.

McCarrel earned a degree in journalism at Old Dominion University and a Master of Arts in strategic communications at Regent University.

She holds an Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) certification and is a member of several professional organizations, including the Public Relations Society of America.

A native of Brevard, N.C., McCarrel and her husband, Jesse, have three sons, Elijah, Connor, and Lincoln.