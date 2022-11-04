Read full article on original website
Related
17-year-old killed in car accident
Officers responded to the area of Bluff Drive and Garfield Avenue and found a deceased, 17-year-old male inside a 2007 Audi.
NY State Police Release ID of Toddler Killed in Plainfield Crash
New York State Police are releasing the names of the toddler who died in a crash Wednesday night, November 2 in Otsego County and the two adults and four other children who were hurt. An updated news release from the New York State Police Troop C headquarters in Sidney reports...
Tompkins County man charged with multiple felonies after crashing car
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police at Ithaca have arrested a man in Tompkins County charged for multiple felonies after crashing his car. Police have arrested Steven W. Park, age 31 of Brooktondale, NY for the class “B” felony of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (intent to sell), […]
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with stolen ATV's investigation
State Police in Lowville is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the theft of two Honda ATVs. On or around October 19, 2022, a 2015 Honda Rincon camo in color and a 2007 Honda Rincon red in color, were both stolen from a seasonal camp on Hogsback Road in the Town of Diana.
whcuradio.com
IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
WETM
Bicyclist in critical condition after Ithaca crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A bicyclist is in critical condition in an area trauma center after an accident involving another vehicle. The Ithaca Police Department reported that shortly before 11 PM last night a bicyclist was involved in a crash with a vehicle and is in critical condition at an area Trauma Center. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Floral Ave. Upon the arrival of emergency responders that bicyclist was found to be unconscious with injuries to their head. The bicyclist was transported to an area Trauma Center where their condition at the time of the press release was listed as critical. The driver of the vehicle that was involved is cooperating with the police investigation.
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
Woman killed in hit-and-run on South Salina Street in Syracuse; police release name
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 49-year-old woman was killed this weekend after a vehicle struck her on South Salina Street, city police said. Alvina Grant was walking in the 3000 block of South Salina Street at 1:11 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle hit her, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Dramatic video shows allegedly intoxicated driver slamming vehicle into parked pickup truck
Video shows her vehicle plowing into a parked pickup truck, moving it several feet.
20-year-old shot multiple times on South Side of Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y — A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times on the South Side of Syracuse Sunday, police said. At 9:45 a.m. Sunday police responded to Upstate University Hospital where a man was seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. The...
urbancny.com
Deputies find Illegal Handguns after Two Traffic Stops
Deputies find Illegal Handguns after Two Traffic Stops City of Syracuse, New York – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two traffic stops the evening of November 2nd. On Wednesday, November 2nd, at approximately 6:00 P.M.,...
Police make online plea as Lodi girl, 15, remains missing since last week
"Iris, if you are missing everyone wants you home," Detective Castro, of the Lodi Police Department, says in a new Facebook post.
13 WHAM
Family: 87-year-old woman attacked by employee at Rochester nursing home
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman claims a nursing home staffer threw her 87-year-old mother to the ground and tried to rape her, leaving her hospitalized with several bruises, a broken rib and a fractured arm. Family members said they were told by the nursing home Oct. 31 that the...
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
Syracuse teen girl may avoid record in stabbing death of Georgia man who was in town for drug plea
Syracuse, NY -- Georgia man Toddrick Rice came back to Syracuse in early 2021 to take care of a drug plea. He never returned home. Rice, 21, was stabbed to death hours after his court appearance. Now, the 17-year-old accused of stabbing him to death could get a sealed record under a proposal by her lawyer Monday.
Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
wxxinews.org
4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night
Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Fire Departments called to three different Haz-Mat incidents within a week
SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) has been overwhelmed with calls lately, mitigating multiple fire calls along with three different Haz-Mat incidents within a week. According to the SFD, on October 31 at approximately 3:32 p.m., Syracuse firefighters were called to 109 S. Warren St., the...
Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
WKTV
2022 graduating class of Corrections Officer Academy announced
UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol announced the 2022 graduating class of the Corrections Officer Academy, Monday. The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training with the help of the Mohawk Valley Police Academy and takes place at Mohawk Valley Community College. The Corrections Academy includes a variety of training that includes, classroom learning, practical exercises, physical fitness training, and military drills.
