Plainville, NY

nyspnews.com

State Police seek public assistance with stolen ATV's investigation

State Police in Lowville is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the theft of two Honda ATVs. On or around October 19, 2022, a 2015 Honda Rincon camo in color and a 2007 Honda Rincon red in color, were both stolen from a seasonal camp on Hogsback Road in the Town of Diana.
LOWVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Bicyclist in critical condition after Ithaca crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A bicyclist is in critical condition in an area trauma center after an accident involving another vehicle. The Ithaca Police Department reported that shortly before 11 PM last night a bicyclist was involved in a crash with a vehicle and is in critical condition at an area Trauma Center. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Floral Ave. Upon the arrival of emergency responders that bicyclist was found to be unconscious with injuries to their head. The bicyclist was transported to an area Trauma Center where their condition at the time of the press release was listed as critical. The driver of the vehicle that was involved is cooperating with the police investigation.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Deputies find Illegal Handguns after Two Traffic Stops

Deputies find Illegal Handguns after Two Traffic Stops City of Syracuse, New York – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two traffic stops the evening of November 2nd. On Wednesday, November 2nd, at approximately 6:00 P.M.,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital

Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night

Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

2022 graduating class of Corrections Officer Academy announced

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol announced the 2022 graduating class of the Corrections Officer Academy, Monday. The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training with the help of the Mohawk Valley Police Academy and takes place at Mohawk Valley Community College. The Corrections Academy includes a variety of training that includes, classroom learning, practical exercises, physical fitness training, and military drills.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

