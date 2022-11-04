Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Monday - College basketball tips off, high school boys basketball practice begins, plus IVC volleyball prepares for state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The college basketball season got underway Monday. Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon made his debut on the sidelines for the Redbirds in their season opener against Western Illinois. Despite the excitement in Normal, the night was a big let down. Illinois State loses...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Notre Dame soccer celebrates fifth state title
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Notre Dame made a statement in soccer this weekend, winning their fifth state title. That state title will lead to a new fashion statement for the Irish.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS-AM 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -32, O/U 134. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini. Head...
channel1450.com
Bullets Survive Hornets Late Game Comeback For Round Two Win
The Williamsville Bullets had an 18-0 lead entering the fourth before Eureka scored two touchdowns and completed two conversions to make it 18-16. The Bullet defense came up with the stop to secure the 18-16 victory. Williamsville will travel to the winner of SJO/Olympia for a 3A Quarterfinal next weekend.
Glasford, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
wglt.org
3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities
Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Civic Center sees one of its largest weekends since early 2020
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over 22,000 guests walked through the Peoria Civic Center last weekend. The Civic Center says Comedian Bill Burr broke the venue’s record for the highest-grossing comedy show during his performance Saturday night, according to a release. A packed crowd also descended on the Civic...
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
wglt.org
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
Highlights from Darren Bailey's campaign stop at Denny's Doughnuts in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. “Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute...
1470 WMBD
“George” makes the big screen
PEORIA, Ill. – The story of the man behind one of the most iconic businesses in downtown Peoria is getting the big screen treatment. That business is George’s Shoeshine, and owner George Manias — both the subject of the film “George,” by Matt Richmond. Richmond...
25newsnow.com
Why one Peoria hotel might be changing guests’ reservations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some visitors trying to get a hotel room in downtown Peoria may noticed reservations are getting changed at a specific hotel, which has been mostly dark since the pandemic. But that may also be changing soon. Members of a large group attending a wedding called...
25newsnow.com
2022 Festival of Lights Queen crowned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new Festival of Lights Queen was just crowned Sunday. Magge Cowen walked away with the crown, sash and scepter. This was the 35th year for the competition in which the contestants, from East Peoria, are judged on their poise, personality, appearance and composure as they answer a series of onstage questions.
Central Illinois Proud
Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
25newsnow.com
It’s not $1 billion, but still a nice payday for some local Powerball players
(25 News Now) - Even though no one won the Powerball jackpot, some Central Illinois players still hit it big. To win the jackpot, likely to top $1.5 billion before the next drawing Saturday night, someone must match all five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday, three tickets sold in Illinois,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Salvation Army Kicks Off Campaign for the Holiday Season
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This morning the tree was lit up in Santas Village store at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie this morning. The Annual Tree of Lights is back and with more goals in mind to serve their local communities. Organizations were awarded with special checks for their efforts and contribution to the salvation army. These included: Womens Auxiliary, Echelon of Peoria, and Birdies for Good event committee.
25newsnow.com
No injuries after generator issue causes fire at State Farm Corporate South
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - No one was injured after a generator issue caused a fire at a building on State Farm’s Corporate South campus. State Farm spokesperson Gina Morss-Fischer says a maintenance team performing an equipment check alerted authorities about a small fire. Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief...
25newsnow.com
Average price of gas on the rise around Peoria, nation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - GasBuddy says the average price of gas around Peoria is up 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week - now averaging $4.28 per gallon. GasBuddy’s 148-station survey shows prices in the River City at 2.1 cents per gallon lower than last month and 72.7 cents per gallon higher than this time last year.
