Croghan man dead after motorcycle crash in Lewis County
CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Croghan man has died as a result of a one-vehicle crash on Long Pond Rd. in Croghan, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 63-year-old Michael K. Brennan was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on November 3 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and struck a tree.
Driver airlifted to Syracuse after roll-over crash in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – A crash is under investigation after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of State Route 12 and State Route 26 in the village of Alexandria Bay on November 3, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say 63-year-old Ernest A....
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
BURKE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man was charged Friday in connection with a police pursuit in early October. State police say a trooper saw a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devin Smith fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 122 and U.S. Route 11 on October 3.
NY State Police Release ID of Toddler Killed in Plainfield Crash
New York State Police are releasing the names of the toddler who died in a crash Wednesday night, November 2 in Otsego County and the two adults and four other children who were hurt. An updated news release from the New York State Police Troop C headquarters in Sidney reports...
State Police seek public assistance with stolen ATV's investigation
State Police in Lowville is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the theft of two Honda ATVs. On or around October 19, 2022, a 2015 Honda Rincon camo in color and a 2007 Honda Rincon red in color, were both stolen from a seasonal camp on Hogsback Road in the Town of Diana.
Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman was arrested last week in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in November 2021 and August 2022. State police say last November 26-year-old Savannah Moreau allegedly exchanged counterfeit $50 and $100 bills totaling $300 for a Norfolk resident’s $276 in cash.
Contractor jailed, faces 21 charges for failing to do work, writing bad checks, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. — A Jefferson County contractor was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment that accuses him of defrauding customers, troopers said. The owner of Bedrock Property Management, Cameron P. Hasner, 34, of Watertown, issued bad checks for goods and services and failed to start and finish work he was hired to do, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
Investigators: Lewis County man pronounced deceased on scene of motorcycle accident
CROGHAN- A North Country man died in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier this week in Lewis County. It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on the Long Pond Road, town of Croghan. According to investigation via the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Michael K. Brennan, 63, of Croghan, NY was operating his 2005 Harley Davidson bike.
Traffic advisory: Cedar Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving will close Watertown’s Cedar Street Tuesday. The work is expected to start at 7 a.m. and be done by the end of the day. The street will be closed between Coffeen Street and Breen Avenue. Drivers should consider taking a different route.
MCSO searching for missing Parma man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
North Country teenager charged with assault, Troopers say
CHAMPION- A local teenager is accused of assault in the North Country, authorities say. The New York State Police in Carthage said they arrested a 16-year-old suspect from Carthage, NY Thursday evening. According to officials, the teenager was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in the third-degree. A name...
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
Red Cross aids family displaced by Academy Street fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A duplex apartment building on Academy Street in Watertown was the scene of a fire Sunday morning. Watertown fire officials say they were called to 935 Academy Street just before 11 AM and found the downstairs apartment filled with smoke. Crews were able to contain...
Contractor accused of defrauding clients
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown contractor is accused of not doing work he was paid for. State police say they arrested 34-year-old Cameron Hasner on a warrant issued after a 21-count indictment. He’s accused of defrauding several people in Jefferson and other counties by paying for goods and...
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
John E. Dishaw, Sr., 76, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John E. Dishaw, Sr., age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. John is survived by his loving...
James E. Ruggiero, 57, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - James E. Ruggiero, 57, passed away at his home on Wednesday evening. He was born November 24, 1964, in Upper Darby, PA, the son of Ronald and Jeannine Bogenschutz Ruggiero. Jim graduated from Thousand Islands High School in 1982. He had been working at...
Thelma Schneider, 96, of Henderson Harbor
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Thelma Schneider of Henderson Harbor passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5th. She was 96 years old. Thelma was the only child of Arthur and Thelma Buhrow in Chicago, Ill. She enrolled in President Roosevelt’s Cadet Nursing Corp., of WWII, graduating from Cook County School of Nursing in 1948.
Rome Toddler, 3, Killed in CNY Crash
A three-year-old girl from Rome was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Otsego County. New York State Police say the toddler was among seven people, including five kids, who were traveling in an SUV on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield on Wednesday night. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway, hit an embankment and partially overturned, but what caused the accident is unclear.
Blitha A. Denton (Klock) Prashaw, 84, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Blitha A. Denton (Klock) Prashaw, age 84, of Theresa, NY passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. In keeping with Blitha’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
