wabi.tv
Maine Visitor Centers collect food for state-wide drive
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Maine is a welcoming state to those who live here, and to those who are here for a visit. Whether you’re a Mainer taking a day trip on I-95 or you’re coming from out of state, Visitor Centers around the state are there for you.
Hunters now able to purchase another antlerless deer permit online
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Effective Monday, all hunters will be able to purchase another antlerless deer permit online. Hunters who were issued a permit through the lottery and claimed their permit by the deadline can purchase three antlerless deer permits- one through the lottery, and two online. This second online...
Maine DEP extends PFAS reporting deadline for 1,000 manufacturers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has extended the reporting deadline for more than 1,000 manufacturers who intentionally add PFAS to their products. LD 1503 was passed in July 2021, and requires manufacturers to report why PFAS are used in products. It also bans the sale...
Utah man approaching the end of his ‘Walk America’ campaign in Lubec
MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - Driving around the state the last few weeks, you may have seen a man pushing a cart along the road, with a sign that says “You do you.” His name is Isaiah Shields, and he’s walking to Lubec to complete a journey that started in May of 2020.
Maine candidates cast their votes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
Maine’s election integrity to be tested again on Election Day
Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s reputation for clean elections will be tested once again on Election Day. Already, more than a quarter of active Maine voters have requested absentee ballots, surpassing the total in the last midterm and gubernatorial election in 2018. Over 500 municipalities conduct elections, but since 2007,...
Maine’s ranked-choice voting system explained
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - For the third straight federal election cycle, Maine voters will utilize ranked-choice voting to determine their elected representatives to Congress if a candidate fails to reach the 50% vote threshold in the initial round of vote counting. The method will be used in races for Maine’s...
