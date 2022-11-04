ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Basketball: MUST SEE 2022-2023 season trailer

Just hours away from the start of the UNC basketball season, the program released a special hype video to get everyone even more excited for tip-off. On the opening night of the 2021-2022 season, Hubert Davis narrated a hype video to kick off his first season as the UNC basketball program’s head coach.
UNC Football: Week Ten Schedule Reports For 2022 Opponents

Find out how the teams on the UNC football schedule fared during the first weekend of November. After not winning a single game on the road last season, the UNC football team is 5-0 outside of Chapel Hill with one away game left on the schedule. The Heels overcame a...
UNC Football: Coach Brown, I have to politely disagree

Head coach Mack Brown stated that he felt Antoine Green made a wrong decision in the UNC Football program’s win on Saturday. I respectfully disagree. Before I get into the details, I just want to remind everyone of how much I respect and admire coach Mack Brown. I really...
Quick Hitters – North Carolina at Virginia

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from UNC Football’s 31-28 road win over Virginia on Saturday afternoon. North Carolina wins the 127th meeting between the Tar Heels and Cavaliers – the second most played series in all of FBS (behind only Minnesota and Wisconsin). UNC is 5-0 on the...
