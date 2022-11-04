ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Yasmine Sabah
4d ago

Bod ferguson is afraid someone may use it on him. Can you believe that this guy aspires to be your next governor/ king.

Crosscut

Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don't know of it

I covered the Hanford nuclear reservation for more than a decade for the Tri-City Herald. It took me three years just to figure out how all the pieces — political, budgetary, engineering, scientific, economic, cultural and others — fit together. My successor at the Herald, Annette Cary, who...
SEATTLE, WA
Terry Mansfield

Washington State's Safest Cities

Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

In-person visits start up again at the King County Jail

In-person visits are scheduled to begin again Monday for people being held at the King County Jail in downtown Seattle. It will be the first time the face-to-face visits have been allowed since the pandemic started, but critics and jail officials say that staffing shortages are still creating issues. "People...
SEATTLE, WA
police1.com

Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death

TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

What's behind these election mailers?: Today So Far

A deeper look at mailers and ads targeting the Seattle area. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 8, 2022. All I wanted to do was play Words With Friends, but after every move I was reminded that we live in a world that pits white people and Asians against everybody else.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties

Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

LISTEN: Ten years of legal marijuana in Washington state

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: November 2022 marks ten years since Washington voters legalized recreational marijuana. But it still remains illegal under federal law. What has the state learned in the last decade? And what remains when it comes to policy reform? Northwest Newsradio's Ryan Harris helps us take an in-depth look at how Initiative 502 changed Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
emeraldcityjournal.com

U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. 'Alfie' Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes

Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Director and retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. 'Alfie' Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes November 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. She is being recognized for always placing the needs of service members—past and present—in the center of all that she does, whether on the battlefield or across Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA

