cryptoglobe.com

Two Reasons Why Crypto Market is Falling Despite Binance’s LOI to Acquire FTX

Despite initial market euphoria over the announcements from the CEOs of FTX and Binance, now that the market has had time a little time to digest the news, it seems that crypto traders and investors are thinking that the crypto market’s troubles may be far from over. Earlier today,...
Observer

If Binance Buys FTX, the Crypto World Is a Mess

For a time it looked like a Twitter feud. Over the weekend Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted that his company was selling its holdings of FTT, the native token of FTX, a rival exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried. Now, however, it looks like...
electrek.co

Lucid Motors Q3 2022 results: $195.5M in revenue, 1,400 Air deliveries, and Gravity SUV reservations

Lucid Motors ($LCID) has posted its financial results for Q3 of 2022 ahead of its earnings call with investors later this afternoon. EV production and Air deliveries continue to grow while cash on hand continues to shrink. Still, Lucid Motors appears to be in good shape headed into 2023 as it looks to soon launch its second model, Project Gravity.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
CNBC

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase, Kraken down as Bitcoin breaks below June low

Kraken and Coinbase have both been experiencing connectivity issues in the past hour. Just before 19:00 UTC, Kraken announced that it was investigating reports from users who reportedly had difficulty connecting to Kraken both on desktop and mobile. The issue was still being investigated at press time. Coinbase noted a...
bitcoinmagazine.com

FTX Exchange Set To Be Acquired By Binance Following Liquidity Crisis

FTX Exchange is set to be acquired by Binance, pending due diligence, following a liquidity crisis from FTX, per an announcement from the CEO of FTX. “Our teams are working on clearing out the withdrawal backlog as is,” CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said regarding the pause of withdrawals on FTX assets. “This will clear out liquidity crunches; all assets will be covered 1:1. This is one of the main reasons we’ve asked Binance to come in.”
dailyhodl.com

Stablecoin Issuer Circle Moves USDC Reserves Into Fund Managed by BlackRock

US-based peer-to-peer payments company Circle has moved some of its USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin reserves into a fund controlled by $10 trillion asset management firm BlackRock. In a blog post written by Circle’s chief financial officer Jeremy Fox-Geen, the stablecoin issuer says it’s working towards minimizing liquidity, counterparty, operational and reputational risks to assure USDC holders that they can redeem their crypto assets for US dollars on a 1:1 basis at any given moment.
electrek.co

Rivian (RIVN) Q3 earnings preview: Will rising costs slow production ramp?

Rivian ($RIVN) is set to deliver its third-quarter earnings Wednesday, November 9, after the bell as the EV maker comes under the microscope into year’s end. Can Rivian continue expanding operations, or will inflationary pressure slow its momentum? In this Rivian Q3 earnings preview, I’ll discuss what to look for as the EV startup attempts to establish its position in the growing electric vehicle market.
NASDAQ

What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High

It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Kings Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022

Income investors love to target Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group, companies with at least 50 consecutive years of increased dividend payouts. Clearly, companies in the Dividend King club carry...
NASDAQ

AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report

The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.

