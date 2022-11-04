ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia governor election live results

ATLANTA — With issues like the economy and abortion top of mind, and against the backdrop of a tumultuous last few years in American life and politics, Georgians are set to determine who will lead the state for the next four years. In a rematch of the closely-contested 2018...
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia

The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Fast Facts: The Warnock vs Walker race

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All eyes are on the Peach State once again this election season. One of the biggest races is the race for one of Georgia’s seats in the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock is fending off a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker. Here’s everything you...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Can Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock avoid a runoff?

Next week’s election offers a now-familiar story for Georgia voters in this new battleground state: an expensive Senate contest with expected close margins and outsized national importance that could decide which party controls the upper chamber. But unlike the 2020 races that were resolved in January 2021 runoffs, Democratic...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Stacey Abrams is one with the culture

During an unseasonably warm Sunday afternoon, nearly forty-eight hours before Election Day, Stacey Abrams took photos with and spoke to young voters who were enjoying brunch and listening to rap and R&B music at Esco Restaurant and Tapas in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood. While Abrams talked about her plans to make housing affordable, drive down […] The post 2022 Elections: Stacey Abrams is one with the culture appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
ATLANTA, GA
Sand Hills Express

Transcript: Keisha Lance Bottoms on “Face the Nation”

▶ Watch Video: Keisha Lance Bottoms, ex-Atlanta mayor, says Democrats “cannot let up until this election is over”. The following is a transcript of an interview with Keisha Lance Bottoms, a senior adviser to President Biden and former mayor of Atlanta, that aired Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Brian Kemp, Burt Jones

ATLANTA – Democrat Kwanza Hall, who served on the Atlanta City Council and briefly as a congressman, has endorsed two Republicans – Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. “Over the last four years, I’ve witnessed Governor Kemp make tough decisions...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy

Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE

