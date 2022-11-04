ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

By Kazuhiro NOGI, Elodie LE MAOU, AgnÃ¨s PEDRERO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utJYJ_0iyzWkX600
The Ferrari, F2003-GA, Chassis 229, that Michael Schumacher drove as he clinched the 2003 Formula One title in Japan, is being auctioned by Sotheby's /AFP

The Ferrari in which Formula One legend Michael Schumacher drove to the 2003 World Championship title is set to be auctioned by Sotheby's on Wednesday.

The F2003-GA, Chassis 229 is estimated to fetch between 7.5 and 9.5 million Swiss francs ($7.6 and $9.6 million) when it goes on offer during the Sotheby's Luxury Week of sales in Geneva.

It is "one of the most significant Formula One cars of all time", the auctioneers said.

Schumacher raced nine times in the car, winning five Grands Prix in the 2003 season and driving it when he clinched the title in Japan.

"It's one of the Ferraris with the most victories in the constructor's history, so it's a very important car in the history of motor racing," Vincent Luzuy, from the Sotheby's branch dealing with luxury car sales, told AFP.

Designed by Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn, the F2003-GA featured a longer wheelbase to improve aerodynamics, he explained.

It was brought in at the Spanish Grand Prix, the fifth race of the 2003 season. Chassis 229 is by far the most successful of the six F2003-GAs that were built.

Schumacher drove it to victory in Spain and also won the Austrian, Canadian, Italian and US Grands Prix in the car.

He also claimed pole position in Spain, Austria and Italy in the car, and the fastest laps in Austria, Italy and the United States.

- 'Real pleasure' -

The car powered Schumacher to his sixth F1 title -- a total that saw the German overtake the five won by Argentina's Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1950s.

It also helped Ferrari win a 13th constructor's championship -- the Italian team's fifth in a row.

"It's a real pleasure driving it," Schumacher's F1 driver son Mick said after giving the car a run around Ferrari's Fiorano Circuit.

"It's when the cars were sounding the nicest, driving the nicest," he said, citing the three-litre V-10 engine.

Luzuy said such F1 cars were rare on the market.

"We've got quite a few interested collectors," he said.

"In 2017 we sold a car from the 2001 season also driven by Schumacher. At the time, we estimated the car at $3.5 million and in the end it sold for $7.5 million, so it proves that there's still a special interest in these cars, especially those with such a history," he said.

The car was sold in New York to a US buyer.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering serious injuries in skiing accident in 2013.

- Jewels up for grabs -

Sotheby's Geneva Luxury Week kicked off on Friday, featuring a range of jewellery, watches, and designer handbags.

Jewellery enthusiasts can try to acquire a fancy vivid blue cushion-shaped diamond weighing 5.53 carats, which is estimated at 11 to 15 million Swiss francs.

It is part of the De Beers Exceptional Blue Collection -- a group of eight rare fancy blue diamonds with a total value of more than $70 million, being sold in Geneva, New York and Hong Kong.

Another outstanding lot is a fine emerald and diamond bracelet from the 1850s from the collection of empress Eugenie (1826-1920), the wife of French emperor Napoleon III. It is estimated between 60,000 and 80,000 Swiss francs.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Microsoft co-founder's art may reap $1 bn at auction

An art collection is tipped to break the $1 billion barrier at auction for the first time when Christie's sells works belonging to late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen this week. Christie's hopes the total sales will become part of art market history and top $1 billion.
AFP

Italy unearths exceptional haul of ancient bronzes

Italian archaeologists announced on Tuesday the extraordinary discovery of more than 20 bronze statues created over 2,000 years ago, almost perfectly preserved in the mud of hot springs in Tuscany. The hot spring water preserved the items to such an extent that inscriptions in Etruscan and Latin are still visible, including names of powerful Etruscan families.
AFP

Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea

Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
AFP

Gadirova gold seals Britain's best ever gymnastics worlds haul

Jessica Gadirova claimed gold for Britain in the women's floor to seal the hosts' best ever medal haul on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool on Sunday. Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history and lifted the host nation's final tally to a record-breaking six medals from the championships.
AFP

Teenager Rune upsets Djokovic to win Paris Masters

Danish teenager Holger Rune shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic to clinch his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday after coming from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.  He is the fifth first-time Masters winner this season and will be the first Danish man to break into the top 10 on Monday.
AFP

Stand-off at port as Italy accepts only some rescued migrants

Italy on Sunday took in families with babies and vulnerable migrants rescued in the Mediterranean as charities slammed Rome's decision to order the others back into international waters. Member of parliament Aboubakar Soumahoro, present as those chosen from the Humanity 1 were disembarked, slammed the "selection of shipwrecked migrants", saying lawyers were already at work on challenging the decision.
AFP

Ghosn escape accomplices return to US, lawyer confirms

The American father and son duo who helped former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn dramatically escape from Japan have been returned to the United States after spending 20 months in Japanese jails, their lawyer said Monday. The Taylors were extradited from the United States to Japan in March 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AFP

Portugal target Uruguay revenge as Group H favourites

Portugal's hopes of challenging for a first World Cup title will likely be heavily dictated by how well they fare in an accessible group where their main rivals are Uruguay, the country that dumped them out in the last 16 four years ago. Beaten by a Zinedine Zidane penalty in the last four of the 2006 World Cup, Portugal have not gone beyond the last 16 since.
AFP

Veteran French designer Philippe Starck now looks to space

Philippe Starck, the prolific French architect and designer who has made everything from lemon juicers to wind turbines, shows no sign of slowing down and is increasingly turning his eye to space. But he also gave the world an uber-electic range of everyday items, from his futuristic lemon juicer to electric bikes, toothbrushes, water bottles -- and on to boats, wind turbines and control towers.
AFP

World Cup ambassador calls homosexuality 'damage in the mind'

A Qatari World Cup ambassador called homosexuality a "damage in the mind" in a German TV interview, sparking criticism in Europe and the United States Tuesday just 12 days before the tournament kicks off. Last month the United States urged "patience and tolerance" from Qatari authorities when the Gulf nation hosts football fans at the high-profile tournament.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

At least 15,000 killed by hot weather in Europe in 2022: WHO

At least 15,000 people have died in Europe because of hot weather in 2022 so far, the World Health Organization said Monday, with Spain and Germany among the worst-affected countries. "Based on country data submitted so far, it is estimated that at least 15,000 people died specifically due to the heat in 2022," the WHO's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.
AFP

Brazil transition takes shape, Bolsonaro keeps low profile

The head of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's transition on Tuesday picked a team to smooth the leftist's ascent to Brazil's presidency, while outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro remained uncharacteristically silent after his election loss. Bolsonaro, 67, has remained silent since.
AFP

Renault to reorganise towards electric future

French automaker Renault will pitch investors Tuesday on its planned green revamp, with two spin-offs: a new electric-vehicle unit and a subsidiary for thermal and hybrid assets.  At an investor day in Paris on Tuesday, Renault is expected to outline its green transformation. 
AFP

Neymar ready to carry the weight of a nation on his shoulders

Fuelled by past disappointments at the World Cup, Neymar has been preparing for a long time to make sure he is in peak condition to lead Brazil into this year's tournament in Qatar. It is not so long ago that Neymar let slip that Qatar could be his last World Cup as he struggled with the demands of playing football at the highest level.
AFP

COP27 summit opens as world races against climate clock

The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt after a year of extreme weather disasters that have fuelled calls for wealthy industrialised nations to compensate poorer countries. - Money focus - The COP27 summit will focus like never before on money -- a major sticking point that has soured relations between countries that got rich burning fossil fuels and the poorer ones suffering from the worst consequences of climate change.
AFP

Former Spanish king appeals against UK harassment lawsuit

Spain's former king Juan Carlos I on Tuesday resumes a UK court battle over harassment claims by his former lover, seeking confirmation of his legal immunity as a royal. In March, the High Court in London rejected Juan Carlos's claim that English courts had no jurisdiction to hear the case because he has state immunity as a royal.
AFP

Migrants come ashore at Sicily port as France points finger at Italy

Hundreds of migrants waiting aboard rescue ships after Italy denied them entry finally came ashore Tuesday, even as a diplomatic row broke out between Paris and Rome over another vessel seeking safe harbour. But Italian authorities denied entry to approximately 250 others and ordered the ships to return to sea with them on board, a directive both groups rejected.
AFP

Spain's former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case

Spain's former king, Juan Carlos I, on Tuesday appealed to a UK court to grant him immunity from harassment allegations by his former lover, just as a new podcast featuring her claims is released. Juan Carlos is appealing after the High Court in March threw out his claim that a 1978 UK law meant English courts had no jurisdiction to hear the case because he has state immunity as a royal.
AFP

Italy accused of illegally rejecting migrants as anger mounts

Humanitarian groups on Sunday said Italy had broken international law by refusing to let in migrants plucked from the sea as a German rescue charity said it would take legal action against Rome. Amnesty International urged Italy to stop discriminating, saying "the law of the sea is clear; a rescue ends when all those rescued are disembarked in a place of safety".
AFP

Tough choices as Brazil's Lula gets down to business

Fresh off a celebratory beach holiday, Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva got down to uglier business Monday: figuring out how to govern with a hostile Congress, nasty budget crunch and impossible-looking to-do list. The Brazilian real surged 2.2 percent against the dollar and the Sao Paulo stock exchange rose after the runoff -- though it was down 2.4 percent in afternoon trading Monday, below its pre-election level, as uncertainty over the new economic team lingered.
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy