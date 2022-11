It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the city of Tampa. The Sunshine State may not be known for the atypical Hallmark Holiday atmosphere, but our local leaders make up for it with tons of joy, sun, and sand. Christmas decor on a palm tree just hits different. Curtis Hixon Park will soon host its Winter Village complete with a skating rink, and the Saturday before Christmas the city will host a huge lighted boat parade. There are also a few tree lightings to add to your calendar now: Hyde Park Village and Historic Ybor City.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO