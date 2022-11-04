Water taxis now a step closer to reality for Bradenton, Palmetto and Anna Maria Island

Manatee County officials have approved $950,000 of tourist bed-tax money for a water taxi which would to serve the twin downtowns of Bradenton and Palmetto and stops on Anna Maria Island.

The recommendation by the Manatee County Tourist Development Council, which met Friday in the Bradenton City Council Chambers, now goes to the Manatee County Commission for final approval.

The allocation would allow the county to order two 49-passenger pontoon boats that would be operated and maintained by Clearwater Ferry .

Clearwater Ferry now operates a service that departs downtown Clearwater and has stops at Clearwater Beach Marina, Clearwater Marine Aquarium/Island Estates, North Beach (Rec Center) and downtown Dunedin.

The service is billed as a way to enjoy Clearwater Beach while avoiding traffic and parking hassles. Beach traffic and parking hassle are also a major concern and point of contention in Manatee County.

Starting a water taxi service has been a goal of Manatee County for several years. However, when the county invited proposals from potential water taxi operators, it received none.

That lack of response allowed the county to directly approach Clearwater Ferry, which operates a water taxi service in Pinellas County, said Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

A contract has not yet been signed between Clearwater Ferry and Manatee County, nor has a start date been established.

It is anticipated that the water taxis would operate continuously on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday s, from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Adults would pay $8 for a one-way ticket or $10 for an all-day pass. Discounts would be available for children and seniors.

Starting at the day dock along the Bradenton Riverwalk, the water taxi would ferry customers to the Anna Maria Island Pier, the Bradenton Beach Pier, one of the boat ramps near Coquina Beach and then back again.

The county staff is looking at several other funding sources, and in the future could possibly request grant money from the state or federal government, Falcione said.

Manatee County plans to order two 49-passenger pontoon boats that will provide water taxi service between downtown Bradenton/Palmetto and Anna Maria Island. Provided by Manatee County