Fort Loramie, OH

Sidney Daily News

Football: Doenges resigns as Sidney’s coach

SIDNEY — After 12 years leading Sidney’s football program, Adam Doenges announced Monday he is resigning. Doenges, who led the resurrection the program after a troubled period a decade ago, said he’s grown too fatigued to give the time and effort he feels is necessary. “Everyone who...
SIDNEY, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lima, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The New Bremen basketball team will have a game with Shawnee High School - Lima on November 07, 2022, 14:30:00.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— The partnership existing between George F. Yenney, E. B. Chapman and George Everett, under the firm name of the Sidney Broom Company, has been dissolved. Messr’s. Chapman and Everett retired from the firm and Mr. Yenney will continue the business. 100 Years. November 8, 1922.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Who Holds The Winning Ticket?

MARYSVILLE- Are you the one? Are you the person who plopped down a sawbuck or so for a Classic Lotto ticket at the Village Pantry, 1301 W.5th St., and woke up Sunday morning $39,300,000 richer than you were Saturday night?. Yes, it’s true. We have a new millionaire in our...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Pierson installed as pastor of First Presbyterian Church

SIDNEY — The Rev. Carol Pierson was installed as pastor of Sidney’s First Presbyterian Church in a ceremony held recently at the church. Pierson is the 19th pastor of Sidney’s oldest congregation. The ceremony was held on the 11th anniversary of Pierson’s ordination. Local attorney and...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Western Ohio Dairy luncheon set

NEW BREMEN — Ohio State Extension is holding a monthly luncheon for Dairy producers in the Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County areas. The meetings will covering a variety of topics such as dairy beef crosses and market evaluation, farm risk management, market and policy, forage production, and alternative feed options in a nutrient shortage. These will be covered by a mixture of university and industry professionals. The programs will be every third Wednesday of the month with the kickoff on Nov. 16, 2022, at Speedway Lanes 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided preceding the speaker. The sponsor for the meal is Homan Inc. The topic for the meeting is Feeding Dairy Beef Crosses.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.

A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
Sidney Daily News

SAFY partners with Wapa Theatre

SIDNEY — Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of Sidney is partnering with the Wapa Theatre, 15 Willipie St., Wapakoneta, to celebrate National Adoption Month. Wapa Theatre will be playing “Home Alone” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show are $2 per ticket. This...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Community calendar

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Man seriously injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Coldwater, Ohio man was seriously injured in a Mercer County crash Sunday morning. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:18 a.m. on a report of a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. A preliminary investigation found that...
MERCER COUNTY, OH

