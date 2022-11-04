Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Football: Doenges resigns as Sidney’s coach
SIDNEY — After 12 years leading Sidney’s football program, Adam Doenges announced Monday he is resigning. Doenges, who led the resurrection the program after a troubled period a decade ago, said he’s grown too fatigued to give the time and effort he feels is necessary. “Everyone who...
Lima, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The partnership existing between George F. Yenney, E. B. Chapman and George Everett, under the firm name of the Sidney Broom Company, has been dissolved. Messr’s. Chapman and Everett retired from the firm and Mr. Yenney will continue the business. 100 Years. November 8, 1922.
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
unioncountydailydigital.com
Who Holds The Winning Ticket?
Sidney Daily News
Pierson installed as pastor of First Presbyterian Church
SIDNEY — The Rev. Carol Pierson was installed as pastor of Sidney’s First Presbyterian Church in a ceremony held recently at the church. Pierson is the 19th pastor of Sidney’s oldest congregation. The ceremony was held on the 11th anniversary of Pierson’s ordination. Local attorney and...
hometownstations.com
Minster Girls Take Home 15th State Cross Country Crown; Anna's Paige Steinke Crown DIV. III Champ; Bluffton's Nygaard & Armstrong, O-G's Fortman Placed in Top 10
Hello, I'm Tony Quach and I am from Los Angeles, CA. I recently graduated with my master's in journalism from USC and I'm excited to be the Sports Reporter for Your Hometown Stations. Have a story idea? Email me at aquach@wlio.com!
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
Sidney Daily News
Western Ohio Dairy luncheon set
NEW BREMEN — Ohio State Extension is holding a monthly luncheon for Dairy producers in the Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County areas. The meetings will covering a variety of topics such as dairy beef crosses and market evaluation, farm risk management, market and policy, forage production, and alternative feed options in a nutrient shortage. These will be covered by a mixture of university and industry professionals. The programs will be every third Wednesday of the month with the kickoff on Nov. 16, 2022, at Speedway Lanes 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided preceding the speaker. The sponsor for the meal is Homan Inc. The topic for the meeting is Feeding Dairy Beef Crosses.
WLWT 5
Reports of an overturned vehicle at Mt Nebo and Lawrenceburg Roads in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of an overturned vehicle at Mt Nebo and Lawrenceburg Roads in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
dayton.com
Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.
A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Sidney Daily News
SAFY partners with Wapa Theatre
SIDNEY — Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of Sidney is partnering with the Wapa Theatre, 15 Willipie St., Wapakoneta, to celebrate National Adoption Month. Wapa Theatre will be playing “Home Alone” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show are $2 per ticket. This...
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
WOWO News
Man seriously injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Coldwater, Ohio man was seriously injured in a Mercer County crash Sunday morning. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:18 a.m. on a report of a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. A preliminary investigation found that...
One trapped, several injured in Dayton crash
Dayton Police and Fire said in a Facebook post that multiple people were injured at that location.
