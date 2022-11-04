Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Week 11 AP Top 25 released
This time around , 4 B1G cracked the AP rankings including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Penn State and No. 21 Illinois. That’s despite Illinois’ rough loss to Michigan State this past Saturday. Georgia earns the top spot in the rankings after downing No....
Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11
Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
Brad Underwood declares Illini forward as ‘one of the best players' in the B1G
Brad Underwood had some high praise for one of his players following the win in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. He even went as far to call him one of the best players in the league. Coleman Hawkins has been with the Illinois basketball program since 2020 and has...
Tom Izzo shares public comments on Michigan Stadium tunnel incident from UM-MSU game
Tom Izzo is well acquainted with the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry as a piece of the Spartan coaching staff since 1983. Since becoming the head coach in East Lansing in 1995, Izzo has been a strong proponent and supporter of the Spartan football program. On Monday night, Izzo and MSU basketball...
Nebraska football: Spinning their wheels, Huskers appear devoid of an offensive identity
Watching Nebraska football for the past 20 years has been maddening. Diehard fans have been through the gauntlet of excruciating losses — whether it be blowouts or narrow misses. Saturday’s 20-13 loss at Minnesota was another small chapter in the 20-year novel. The script played out this way: terrific...
With Illinois and Purdue laying eggs, the B1G West is a big, wide-open mess
The Big Ten West is saving its biggest mess for last. Or next-to-last, anyway. With 3 weeks remaining in the regular season of what is expected to be the penultimate season of B1G divisional play, 5 teams maintain a legitimate shot at representing the division in the Big Ten championship game. Illinois has a tenuous 1-game lead over Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
Tony Perkins turns defense into offense on breakaway slam vs. Bethune-Cookman
Tony Perkins made a highlight play during the first half of the Bethune-Cookman game. His steal led to a dunk of his own. Perkins was guarding his man very close and was able to force a turnover as a result of his stellar defense. There was no one to contest Perkins after he stole the ball, and he was able to have a nice slam dunk on the opposite end of the court.
Tom Allen, 3 other coaches with B1G history listed as potential candidates for HC job opening, per report
Tom Allen was one of the B1G coaches with his named tied to the USF job opening per Tampa Bay Times’ Matt Baker. Allen was not the only B1G coach that was mentioned, however. USF fired Jeff Scott after the Bulls went 1-8 in nine games. Former Nebraska HC...
Terrence Shannon Jr. explains how Illinois is trying to bond off the court
Terrence Shannon Jr. has been talked about as a leader for the Illinois basketball program by coach Brad Underwood. Shannon showed how he’s been doing that in an interview after the season opener. Shannon stated that he has been organizing team meetings ever since joining the program from Texas...
Jett Howard sets social media buzzing with big debut during Michigan's season opener
Jett Howard arrived in Ann Arbor as a 4-star prospect and key member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class. Now, the son of head coach Juwan Howard looks like he could be just what the Wolverines need this season. In the season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne, Howard finished second...
Jim Leonhard downplays B1G West odds, says Wisconsin has 'a chance to cause pressure' in November
Jim Leonhard is getting his team ready for the final November stretch after starting the month with a win. The Wisconsin Badgers had a dominant performance against the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday, 23-10. So far, Leonhard is confident for the rest of the season and took to his Monday afternoon...
CJ Stroud as a runner? Ryan Day addresses possibility of more QB carries following Northwestern game
C.J. Stroud had to make more plays with his legs than usual against Northwestern in Week 10. Ryan Day talked about potentially calling more plays that cater to Stroud’s running abilities at Tuesday’s press conference. Day sounded like he is open to giving Stroud more opportunities to run...
Michigan State honoring pair of former Spartans with uniform patch during 2022-23 season
Michigan State basketball will open up its first game of the 2022-23 season by hosting Northern Arizona Monday night. The Spartans will be sporting a new patch all season to honor late MSU standouts Stan Washington and Adreian Payne. The patch will feature No. 5 and No. 24 on either side of the Sparty logo, the jersey number of the former stars.
Nebraska coaching search: CFB analyst names top candidates for Huskers job following Week 10
Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports recently provided an update on the Nebraska HC search. The Huskers are expected to be one of the top available HC jobs after firing Scott Frost back in September. Feldman listed 4 candidates who would reportedly interest the Huskers, including Matt Rhule, Jeff Monken, Bill...
Jim Harbaugh updates the status of Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes following win over Rutgers
Michigan struggled just slightly against Rutgers, but eventually regained composure and took care of business in the 2nd half. And on a day where top 10 teams were dropping like flies, that’s all you can ask for. The Wolverines should look even better next week against Nebraska. Starting WR...
Jim Knowles teases more things Ohio State defense has yet to implement in 2022
Jim Knowles reveals that his Ohio State defense still has a lot to offer opponents from a schematics standpoint. He would go on to say that the Buckeye standard isn’t like most schools and that what is “way ahead of schedule” for others is just “on schedule” for them.
Purdue football: 5 reasons the Boilermakers can turn it around
Losing 2 straight games has put Purdue in the passenger seat in the race for a Big Ten West title. But although it has dropped games to Wisconsin and Iowa on opposite sides of a bye weekend, not all is lost. Purdue still has a reasonable shot at a crown, if it can get righted enough to win 3 straight games, then see Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa each lose an additional game. Illinois still plays at Michigan, while the Badgers and Hawkeyes play each other — this Saturday in Iowa City — and each still have dates with Minnesota.
Hunter Nourzad, key Penn State OL, reveals early decision on 2023 plans
Hunter Nourzad has become a key piece for the Penn State offensive line after transferring in from Cornell. Now, Nourzad is not waiting to reveal his decision on what to do in 2023. Tuesday morning, Nourzad revealed on social media that he will take advantage of his extra year of...
