Tony Perkins made a highlight play during the first half of the Bethune-Cookman game. His steal led to a dunk of his own. Perkins was guarding his man very close and was able to force a turnover as a result of his stellar defense. There was no one to contest Perkins after he stole the ball, and he was able to have a nice slam dunk on the opposite end of the court.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO