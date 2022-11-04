ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: Week 11 AP Top 25 released

This time around , 4 B1G cracked the AP rankings including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Penn State and No. 21 Illinois. That’s despite Illinois’ rough loss to Michigan State this past Saturday. Georgia earns the top spot in the rankings after downing No....
GEORGIA STATE
Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11

Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10

What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
ILLINOIS STATE
With Illinois and Purdue laying eggs, the B1G West is a big, wide-open mess

The Big Ten West is saving its biggest mess for last. Or next-to-last, anyway. With 3 weeks remaining in the regular season of what is expected to be the penultimate season of B1G divisional play, 5 teams maintain a legitimate shot at representing the division in the Big Ten championship game. Illinois has a tenuous 1-game lead over Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tony Perkins turns defense into offense on breakaway slam vs. Bethune-Cookman

Tony Perkins made a highlight play during the first half of the Bethune-Cookman game. His steal led to a dunk of his own. Perkins was guarding his man very close and was able to force a turnover as a result of his stellar defense. There was no one to contest Perkins after he stole the ball, and he was able to have a nice slam dunk on the opposite end of the court.
IOWA STATE
Terrence Shannon Jr. explains how Illinois is trying to bond off the court

Terrence Shannon Jr. has been talked about as a leader for the Illinois basketball program by coach Brad Underwood. Shannon showed how he’s been doing that in an interview after the season opener. Shannon stated that he has been organizing team meetings ever since joining the program from Texas...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Purdue football: 5 reasons the Boilermakers can turn it around

Losing 2 straight games has put Purdue in the passenger seat in the race for a Big Ten West title. But although it has dropped games to Wisconsin and Iowa on opposite sides of a bye weekend, not all is lost. Purdue still has a reasonable shot at a crown, if it can get righted enough to win 3 straight games, then see Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa each lose an additional game. Illinois still plays at Michigan, while the Badgers and Hawkeyes play each other — this Saturday in Iowa City — and each still have dates with Minnesota.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

