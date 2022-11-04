ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

2 killed in crash along Highway 17-A in Dorchester County

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers say two people were killed during a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 17-Alternate in Dorchester County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two vehicles, a 2005 Acura sedan and a 2009 Hyundai SUV, were traveling north along Hwy 17-A shortly before 8:00 a.m. when they were stuck by a 2007 Honda van traveling south.

The driver of the Acura was not injured. But troopers said the driver and two passengers inside the Hyundai were taken to a local hospital for injuries. A third passenger was killed.

The driver of the Honda van was also killed during the crash.

Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 26-year-old Breanna Sison of Summerville and 29-year-old Christian Tito of Cottageville.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

