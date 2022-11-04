ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antoine Winfield Jr. among 4 Bucs ruled out for Sunday vs. Rams

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their Pro Bowl safety for another game.

Antoine Winfield Jr. is among four Bucs who have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday.

Left guard Luke Goedeke, tight end Cameron Brate, and wide receiver Russell Gage will all miss Sunday’s game, as well.

Winfield remains in the concussion protocol after missing last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, though Bowles said the star defender is trending in the right direction.

