saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood declares Illini forward as ‘one of the best players' in the B1G
Brad Underwood had some high praise for one of his players following the win in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. He even went as far to call him one of the best players in the league. Coleman Hawkins has been with the Illinois basketball program since 2020 and has...
saturdaytradition.com
Terrence Shannon Jr. explains how Illinois is trying to bond off the court
Terrence Shannon Jr. has been talked about as a leader for the Illinois basketball program by coach Brad Underwood. Shannon showed how he’s been doing that in an interview after the season opener. Shannon stated that he has been organizing team meetings ever since joining the program from Texas...
WEB EXTRA: Kofi Cockburn back on campus
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois basketball all-time great Kofi Cockburn returned to campus for the season opener Monday night before leaving for Japan to start his professional career later this week. Watch his full interview in this digital web extra video.
Illinois Football: 2023 4-star recruit keeping Illini alive for commitment
Illinois football finds themselves in a spot that we aren’t too familiar with as a program. The Illini are actually a winning football team. Despite losing a tough battle against Michigan State, Illinois is still 7-2 this season with a good chance of winning the Big Ten West and making the Big Ten Championship game.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football: Illini fans, now is not the time to jump ship.
Disappointing? Sure. Time for panic? Not a chance. Yes, Illinois’ 23-15 loss at home to Michigan State was unexpected. Even gut-wrenching. The Illini had a chance to put a big gap between themselves and any challengers in the B1G West with a win. It didn’t happen. Back to square one .
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of the wide open B1G West following Illinois' loss
ESPN’s FPI was updated after the Week 10 slate, and there are some changes in the projections for the B1G West. The Illinois Fighting Illini are still the favorites to win the B1G West, even after a loss to Michigan State in Week 10. The Football Power Index gives the team a 63.9% chance to still win the division. After the Illini, things get more jumbled up.
Illinois Stays in AP-Top 25 Even After Loss vs. Michigan State
Illinois’ stellar run came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when they lost to the Michigan State Spartans in Champaign, but they are still ranked in the top-25 poll. The Fighting Illini, who came into the game on a six-game winning streak and sitting in the No. 14 spot in the AP rankings, lost 23-15 to the Spartans on Saturday, which led to them being dropped to No. 21 in the latest poll released Sunday.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS-AM 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -32, O/U 134. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini. Head...
chambanamoms.com
Where to Eat Dinner on Thanksgiving in Champaign-Urbana
Where you can eat out or order in your Thanksgiving dinner in Champaign-Urbana. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so if you’d like to skip cooking in the kitchen, Champaign and Urbana have a whole bunch of great dine-in or carryout options for your family’s Thanksgiving table. We...
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
Urbana schools closed due to threat
Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
Roof collapse at Watseka funeral home
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — High winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier funeral home on West Oak Street in Watseka, Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier confirmed. Awnings and bricks along the sidewalk were ripped apart. No injuries were reported. “Our main concern was to make sure no one was inside and look at […]
wglt.org
3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities
Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
State Police: One dead in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
WTHI
A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting
Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
Two arrested after shots fired in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an overnight shots-fired incident in Rantoul. Officials said Luis Hernandez, 22 of Urbana, and Bernardo Hernandez, 25 of Rantoul, were both arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested on a preliminary charge of possessing a gun without […]
WAND TV
18-year-old Champaign woman shot dead identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter. Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived, they...
