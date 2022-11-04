Illinois’ stellar run came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when they lost to the Michigan State Spartans in Champaign, but they are still ranked in the top-25 poll. The Fighting Illini, who came into the game on a six-game winning streak and sitting in the No. 14 spot in the AP rankings, lost 23-15 to the Spartans on Saturday, which led to them being dropped to No. 21 in the latest poll released Sunday.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO