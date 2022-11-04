ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Terrence Shannon Jr. explains how Illinois is trying to bond off the court

Terrence Shannon Jr. has been talked about as a leader for the Illinois basketball program by coach Brad Underwood. Shannon showed how he’s been doing that in an interview after the season opener. Shannon stated that he has been organizing team meetings ever since joining the program from Texas...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WEB EXTRA: Kofi Cockburn back on campus

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois basketball all-time great Kofi Cockburn returned to campus for the season opener Monday night before leaving for Japan to start his professional career later this week. Watch his full interview in this digital web extra video.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football: Illini fans, now is not the time to jump ship.

Disappointing? Sure. Time for panic? Not a chance. Yes, Illinois’ 23-15 loss at home to Michigan State was unexpected. Even gut-wrenching. The Illini had a chance to put a big gap between themselves and any challengers in the B1G West with a win. It didn’t happen. Back to square one .
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of the wide open B1G West following Illinois' loss

ESPN’s FPI was updated after the Week 10 slate, and there are some changes in the projections for the B1G West. The Illinois Fighting Illini are still the favorites to win the B1G West, even after a loss to Michigan State in Week 10. The Football Power Index gives the team a 63.9% chance to still win the division. After the Illini, things get more jumbled up.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Stays in AP-Top 25 Even After Loss vs. Michigan State

Illinois’ stellar run came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when they lost to the Michigan State Spartans in Champaign, but they are still ranked in the top-25 poll. The Fighting Illini, who came into the game on a six-game winning streak and sitting in the No. 14 spot in the AP rankings, lost 23-15 to the Spartans on Saturday, which led to them being dropped to No. 21 in the latest poll released Sunday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Where to Eat Dinner on Thanksgiving in Champaign-Urbana

Where you can eat out or order in your Thanksgiving dinner in Champaign-Urbana. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so if you’d like to skip cooking in the kitchen, Champaign and Urbana have a whole bunch of great dine-in or carryout options for your family’s Thanksgiving table. We...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana schools closed due to threat

Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Roof collapse at Watseka funeral home

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — High winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier funeral home on West Oak Street in Watseka, Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier confirmed. Awnings and bricks along the sidewalk were ripped apart. No injuries were reported. “Our main concern was to make sure no one was inside and look at […]
WATSEKA, IL
wglt.org

3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities

Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting

Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Two arrested after shots fired in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an overnight shots-fired incident in Rantoul. Officials said Luis Hernandez, 22 of Urbana, and Bernardo Hernandez, 25 of Rantoul, were both arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested on a preliminary charge of possessing a gun without […]
RANTOUL, IL
WAND TV

18-year-old Champaign woman shot dead identified

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter. Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived, they...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

