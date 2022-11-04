ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

WVU to host Virginia Tech Sunday in NCAA Tournament opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With an automatic bid already secured, Monday’s NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Selection Show was a was a stress-free event for the the Mountaineers. West Virginia secured their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 years with a 1-0, overtime win over TCU Sunday in the Big 12 Tournament final.
West Virginia tops Mount St. Mary’s in season opener, 76-58

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia produced the desired result, but found much to clean up Monday in a 76-58 season-opening victory over Mount St. Mary’s at The Coliseum. Save for a 15-0 spurt that covered 5-plus minutes of the first half, there was little separation between WVU and its opponent, which was picked in the preseason to finish 10th among 11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams.
Photo gallery: Bridgeport wins Class AAA Region I/State cheer championship fields

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Photo gallery from the Class AAA Region I cheer championships. Bridgeport finished first and Brooke finished second to advance to the state meet on December 10. (Photo gallery courtesy of Ben Queen/www.BenQueenPhotography.com) Class AAA State Meet field:. Bridgeport. Brooke. Jefferson. Martinsburg. Woodrow Wilson. George Washington.
WVSSAC High School Football Playoff Schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Complete first-round schedule for the WVSSAC high school football playoffs. All games will be played on Friday, November 11 or Saturday, November 12. Dates and times were selected Sunday by the visiting teams at WVSSAC headquarters in Parkersburg. Class AAA. No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No....
CEC names Steve Cain to lead Bridgeport office

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Civil & Environmental Consultants has announced Steve Cain is now the Office Lead for CEC Bridgeport. Cain, P.E., was named to the new job earlier this fall. The company said he’s been settling into his new role since. “It’s just really a fantastic opportunity for...
Man dies in Monongalia County crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
Morgantown police search for shooting suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eyewitnesses told Morgantown police an assailant in a ski mask shot a man in the leg in downtown Morgantown early Saturday morning. Police were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Chestnut and Fayette streets where they found the injured man The victim refused treatment at the scene and self-transported to a hospital in Pennsylvania.
Wanted man chased down by US Marshals in Monongalia County

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A fugitive with a history of violence and escape was captured after a foot pursuit in Westover on Monday. Supervisory Deputy for U.S. Marshals Service Terry Moore said Wallace Anthony Booth, 30, was indicted last week by federal officials for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Pennsylvania man admits to millions in theft from Morgantown business

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A former manager of a Morgantown construction business has entered a guilty plea to wire fraud and money laundering in connection with the theft of $3.5 million from Accelerated Construction Services. U. S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said Michael D. Allen, 60, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, is accused...
Deputies: Body found in Monongalia County likely victim of hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Detectives from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office now believe the body found Friday outside of Morgantown was likely the victim of a hit-and-run. Detectives are asking the public for any information, especially anyone who may have seen something in the area of Grafton and Boy Scout Camp Road to contact 304-291-7260.
