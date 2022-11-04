MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia produced the desired result, but found much to clean up Monday in a 76-58 season-opening victory over Mount St. Mary’s at The Coliseum. Save for a 15-0 spurt that covered 5-plus minutes of the first half, there was little separation between WVU and its opponent, which was picked in the preseason to finish 10th among 11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams.

