Read full article on original website
Related
Love Snow? Check Out Snowfall Rankings of Michigan Cities
It's been a very warm fall, as of writing this on November 4, 2022 it is currently sunny and 68 degrees. Fall temps have been balmy and it's been nice to enjoy the warmer temperatures, however, Michigan winter is on its way. How much snow does Michigan typically get in...
Seven Iconic Michigan Items You Could Splurge on if You Won the $1.6B Powerball
It's nice to dream. Just think of the things you could buy if you won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. Here are seven 'Pure Michigan' things you could buy with your fortune and still have a little left over. Some folks say it's a curse to win an enormous lottery...
Great Towns In Michigan That Sound Like “Body Parts”
Have you ever been on a road-trip and saw an exit sign for a city and said to yourself, "that's a goofy name for a city"?. You're not alone. I do it all of the time. In the state of Michigan we have a lot of cities, villages and townships. According to wikipedia:
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Besides Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?
High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
Michigan This Weekend: Veterans, Reptiles, Pottery & More
The first weekend of November looks to be warmer than normal - great weather to get out and about!. Here are some fun things to do in Mid-Michigan for the weekend of November 4th through the 6th, 2022. Greater Lansing Potters' Guild Fall Sale. The Greater Lansing Potters' Guild's Fall...
Michigan Opens Voter Transparency Hotline & Website For Midterm Elections
There have been rising concerns over election transparency in the U.S. over the past decade, growing sharply after the 2016, and 2020 Presidential Elections. So, many states have implemented Voting transparency policies, and in the case of Michigan, a hotline that concerned citizens can call into. Mark Totten, who is...
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States
The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
What is Michigan’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant?
What is it about fast food that tastes so good? We all have our favorite fast food restaurants. Some of my personal favorites include Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and yes there's lots more. If you had to take a guess as to what is Michigan's favorite fast...
5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan
Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?. The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.
Can I Legally Flash My Lights at Other Drivers In Michigan?
Your driving down the street and suddenly an oncoming car flashes their lights at you. Are you confused? You might be. Depending on your source, the amount of flashes, and time of day it could mean a couple of different things. The bigger question is, "Is it even legal to flash people in Michigan?"
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries
Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
Which Michigan Counties Have The Most Deer Car Accidents?
There were more than 52,000 car-deer accidents last year in Michigan. Do you live in one of the counties most prone to car-deer collisions here in our state?. What Should You Do If You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan?. According to AAA, the number of vehicle accidents...
8 Michigan Airbnbs with Indoor Heated Pools For Your Perfect Winter Getaway
Soon enough the temperatures are going to drop and the snowflakes will be flying. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted a "bone chilling winter" with "loads of snow" for the Mitten State... Ugh. But we all need to get away sometimes, even in the winter! (Perhaps especially in...
Michigan Shoppers Had Credit Cards Stolen by Young Thieves
This world we live in today is nothing like the world I remember back in the 70's and 80's. So many things have changed over the years and I don't mean for the better. There's so much hatred and violence going on in our country and nothing seems to be getting any better.
Six Weeks of Sunrises at 9am or Later? It’s Possible Next Year
Talking about that twice-a-year tradition of changing our clocks--either forward or back an hour. We've been springing forward and falling back for decades now, but America appears to be on the cusp of ending the biannual custom. Daylight Saving Time in Michigan and in most of the United States is...
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0