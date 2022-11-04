ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?

High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
What is Michigan’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant?

What is it about fast food that tastes so good? We all have our favorite fast food restaurants. Some of my personal favorites include Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and yes there's lots more. If you had to take a guess as to what is Michigan's favorite fast...
5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan

Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?. The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries

Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
