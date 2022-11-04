ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Preseason Girls Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 2 Sierra Canyon (California)

By Todd Shurtleff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ma4ui_0iyzU11M00

The Trailblazers look to repeat as Open Division champions behind star guard Juju Watkins

Serra Canyon (Calif.), which begins the season ranked No. 2 in the SBLive Sports Power 25 preseason girls basketball rankings, seeks to repeat as CIF State Open Division champions.

It marked the fifth state title in the past 10 seasons for the Trailblazers, who finished with a 30-2 record for the 2021-22 season.

Sierra Canyon is led by generational guard prospect Juju Watkins, the top-ranked senior in the country. Watkins averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.8 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game last season to run away with state player of the year honors.

The team also features 5-star power forward MacKenly Randolph and guard Izela Arenas - 2024 standouts and daughters of former NBA All-Stars Zach Randolph and Gilbert Arenas, respectively. And Northwestern commit and 6-foot-2 forward Crystal Wang can take over on any night.

Southern California-based photographer Heston Quan recently staged a photo shoot for SBLive Sports with coach Alica Komaki and several of her top players.

Sierra Canyon begins the 2022-23 season by hosting South Grand Prairie (Texas) on November 18.

All photos by Heston Quan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3dc2_0iyzU11M00

Juju Watkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6y7Y_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjIy1_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wtex3_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIg9R_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPA81_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ute41_0iyzU11M00

Christy Reynoso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMV5f_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1oTf_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26j2Tb_0iyzU11M00

Izela Arenas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHqbc_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z7yTy_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJ5TQ_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcFrK_0iyzU11M00

MacKenly Randolph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hb7nO_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPHAu_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16kphZ_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4FKI_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aPsD_0iyzU11M00

Emilia Krstevski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyH3j_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39H5Ui_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJXCa_0iyzU11M00

Crystal Wang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2Z7B_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44I003_0iyzU11M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gR0Lc_0iyzU11M00

Coach Alica Komaki

