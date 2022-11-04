Preseason Girls Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 2 Sierra Canyon (California)

The Trailblazers look to repeat as Open Division champions behind star guard Juju Watkins

Serra Canyon (Calif.), which begins the season ranked No. 2 in the SBLive Sports Power 25 preseason girls basketball rankings, seeks to repeat as CIF State Open Division champions.

It marked the fifth state title in the past 10 seasons for the Trailblazers, who finished with a 30-2 record for the 2021-22 season.

Sierra Canyon is led by generational guard prospect Juju Watkins, the top-ranked senior in the country. Watkins averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.8 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game last season to run away with state player of the year honors.

The team also features 5-star power forward MacKenly Randolph and guard Izela Arenas - 2024 standouts and daughters of former NBA All-Stars Zach Randolph and Gilbert Arenas, respectively. And Northwestern commit and 6-foot-2 forward Crystal Wang can take over on any night.

Southern California-based photographer Heston Quan recently staged a photo shoot for SBLive Sports with coach Alica Komaki and several of her top players.

Sierra Canyon begins the 2022-23 season by hosting South Grand Prairie (Texas) on November 18.

All photos by Heston Quan

Juju Watkins

Christy Reynoso

Izela Arenas

MacKenly Randolph

Emilia Krstevski

Crystal Wang