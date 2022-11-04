Read full article on original website
Renewing passion in the bedroom using this breakthrough medical tech
(Good Things Utah) While intimacy isn’t everything in a relationship, it can still be a very important factor in the overall connection we have with our partner. For men who experience erectile dysfunction (ED), this disconnection is all too familiar as there are over 3 million sufferers in the United States every year.
Practices to relieve holiday stress
The holidays are almost here and everyone’s getting excited! Even with all the joy, It’s no secret that the holidays can add stress both physically and emotionally. Fortunately, Cori Satori, owner of Mars Holistic Wellness, has the tips and tricks to help us get through the season. Satori...
University of Utah Health offers important lessons to those living with diabetes
(Good Things Utah) About 1 in 10 people have diabetes here in the United States. Of these, sadly only 1 in 5 individuals receive the education necessary to stay healthy long-term. Those living with diabetes may not be aware that diabetes education is covered by most insurance on an annual...
Helping your kids set boundaries at family events
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Do your kids want to hug relatives, or do they have boundaries? It is important to ask them and then respect their boundaries and whether they give consent or not. This is exactly what Cassidy DuHadway came to talk about in today’s parenting segment. She says don’t force your kids to hug others during the holidays. Why you ask, it takes time for your kids to transition and warm up to people and you should respect that process. Tell them it’s ok to teach them to say NO and the adults around them should and will support them. If your family might get upset by them not giving them a hug you can give them a call beforehand, so they don’t feel like they are being rejected. By teaching them this young it gives them the confidence to have a voice in the future when they have other types of boundaries. You can do this with both teens and preteens. It is important to grow up using your voice and using your opinion.
