ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Fake 911 calls put strain on first responders, community

By Joshua Pineda
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxT9R_0iyzTNOI00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fake 911 calls are becoming more and more common across the country.

Springfield police experienced one just yesterday when a fake shooting threat was called in at Hillcrest High School.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE; SPD responds to false shooter claims at Hillcrest High School

Springfield Police Department Lieutenant Mark Foos said the police force takes every call seriously and with the intention that is required of their services.

“Basically, those officers are going to investigate it as if it was a real crime,” Foos said. “And that is gonna tie up resources and depending on what those allegations are. That’s pulling away services for the rest of the community.”

Making fake 911 calls is a criminal offense.

Yesterday around noon, Springfield police received a 911 call from someone stating that several students have been shot at Hillcrest High School.

The 911 call turned out to be fake, but the response to that potential threat was real. Many police officers and first responders arrived at the high school as if the threat was true.

It took Springfield police two minutes from the moment the call was placed to arrive at the high school. Students remained in lockdown while police officers searched the building.

Students and staff returned to Hillcrest High School today as classes resumed. As far as the fake 911 call case goes, Springfield police said it is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Nancy Detwiler-Nordyke
4d ago

Not only did it put a strain on SPD, GCSO, SFD, ambulance services and Mo Highway Patrol,it put a strain on privately owned security agencies whose off duty agents responded and staged nearby to provide additional support if necessary. Shame on the caller who made a false 911 call of such severity. That person should be held responsible for the waste of funds and resources.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Police warn of fake Facebook posts circulating in Branson area

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is warning residents of fake Facebook posts circulating throughout the community. The posts concern topics like attempted kidnappings at a store, a baby being found somewhere in a neighborhood, or being followed home. The police department says that the best way to tell if these posts are legitimate […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed

LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins. According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Salvation Army to offer free toys, food to community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army is offering families and citizens free children’s toys and food during its Gifts of the Season Program starting today. Greene and Christian County households with children 16 and younger, seniors 60 and older, and disabled people will be able to participate in the charity’s program. To participate in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa police arrest man near John Thomas School of Discovery

NIXA, Mo. – A man has been arrested after a domestic assault that disrupted pickup at the John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa Friday afternoon, according to Nixa’s Director of Communications. On November 4, Nixa Police Officers were assisting with a domestic assault at a home near the school at about 3:45 pm. The […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy