Fake 911 calls put strain on first responders, community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fake 911 calls are becoming more and more common across the country.

Springfield police experienced one just yesterday when a fake shooting threat was called in at Hillcrest High School.

Springfield Police Department Lieutenant Mark Foos said the police force takes every call seriously and with the intention that is required of their services.

“Basically, those officers are going to investigate it as if it was a real crime,” Foos said. “And that is gonna tie up resources and depending on what those allegations are. That’s pulling away services for the rest of the community.”

Making fake 911 calls is a criminal offense.

Yesterday around noon, Springfield police received a 911 call from someone stating that several students have been shot at Hillcrest High School.

The 911 call turned out to be fake, but the response to that potential threat was real. Many police officers and first responders arrived at the high school as if the threat was true.

It took Springfield police two minutes from the moment the call was placed to arrive at the high school. Students remained in lockdown while police officers searched the building.

Students and staff returned to Hillcrest High School today as classes resumed. As far as the fake 911 call case goes, Springfield police said it is still an ongoing investigation.

