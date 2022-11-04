ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREM

Snow-covered roads slow morning commute in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers should be prepared for a slower commute on Monday morning in Spokane and the Inland Northwest as snow covers the roads. Snow started falling around 1 a.m. in the Spokane area and is expected to continue through noon. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene could get 2”-5” of snow, while areas further north like Colville and Sandpoint could see 3”-7” of snow.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Jeremy LaGoo's Long-Range Winter Forecast | Preview

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo travels all around the Inland Northwest to show you how this winter will be very different depending on which microclimate you live in. And just like last year, Jeremy believes this will be another La Nina winter, but this one...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Winter events to attend this weekend in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for some local events and places to visit this winter season in Spokane?. This week, you can take your family and friends to one of many indoor events happening across the Inland Northwest, but make sure you check the weather before heading out. A major...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

SR 2 blocked due to crash involving school bus and ambulance

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — US Highway 2 between Wilbur and Creston is fully blocked due to a collision between a school bus and an ambulance, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP said in a tweet that extremely foggy conditions caused the collision. No one in the school bus...
CRESTON, WA

