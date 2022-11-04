Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
KREM
Thousands without power in Spokane and North Idaho due to gusty winds in the Inland Northwest
More than 405 people in North Idaho are still without power. In Spokane, Avista crews are still working to restored the power for more than 3,000 customers.
KREM
Snow-covered roads slow morning commute in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers should be prepared for a slower commute on Monday morning in Spokane and the Inland Northwest as snow covers the roads. Snow started falling around 1 a.m. in the Spokane area and is expected to continue through noon. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene could get 2”-5” of snow, while areas further north like Colville and Sandpoint could see 3”-7” of snow.
KREM
Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
KREM
Jeremy LaGoo's Long-Range Winter Forecast | Preview
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo travels all around the Inland Northwest to show you how this winter will be very different depending on which microclimate you live in. And just like last year, Jeremy believes this will be another La Nina winter, but this one...
KREM
Winter events to attend this weekend in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for some local events and places to visit this winter season in Spokane?. This week, you can take your family and friends to one of many indoor events happening across the Inland Northwest, but make sure you check the weather before heading out. A major...
KREM
SR 2 blocked due to crash involving school bus and ambulance
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — US Highway 2 between Wilbur and Creston is fully blocked due to a collision between a school bus and an ambulance, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP said in a tweet that extremely foggy conditions caused the collision. No one in the school bus...
Comments / 0