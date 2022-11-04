SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers should be prepared for a slower commute on Monday morning in Spokane and the Inland Northwest as snow covers the roads. Snow started falling around 1 a.m. in the Spokane area and is expected to continue through noon. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene could get 2”-5” of snow, while areas further north like Colville and Sandpoint could see 3”-7” of snow.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO