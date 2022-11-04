Read full article on original website
KBUR
Man arrested after authorities discover vehicle submerged in river
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Farmington man for DUI after a complaint of a car submerged in the Mississippi River. According to a news release, On Saturday, October 30th, at 3:54 AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river.
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois man sentenced for animal torture
CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Cass County man has pleaded guilty to animal torture. Enrique Rangel, 24, entered his plea on Tuesday. Rangel was arrested in May after a caller reported that a man was using an object to beat a German Shepard outside of his home. During...
977wmoi.com
Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following Woodford County police chase
EUREKA, Ill. – A Peoria man was one of two people arrested after a vehicle they were in allegedly led Eureka Police and Woodford County sheriffs deputies on a chase overnight. It happened just before midnight Sunday night, when deputies say they continued a chase that had started when...
1470 WMBD
18-year-old with gun leads PPD on chase Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a car chase, then a foot chase Saturday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says around 8:45 a.m., officers found a stolen vehicle on S. Griswold. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off. A short time later, the driver left the vehicle, running from police.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County bus crash send 6 kids, driver to hospital
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash just before 7:30 a.m. has sent 5 Farmington students and their driver to local hospitals. According to a press release from Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies arrived to Route 116 and Quarry Road after a call at 7:19 a.m. reported a school bus accident.
wlds.com
Ashland Man Indicted For Illegal Deer Harvesting
An Ashland man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law. 60 year old John E. Harris of Ashland was cited by Illinois Conservation Police last Wednesday with 5 counts of unlawful buying, selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300; a Class 3 felony.
Central Illinois Proud
2 juveniles shot on Hanssler Place in Peoria, 1 critical
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that two male juveniles have been shot Monday afternoon on W. Hanssler Place in Peoria. According to Echevarria, multiple shots were fired. Peoria Police received three ShotSpotter alerts around 3:30 p.m.–the first reporting 9 shots, the next reporting 3 shots, and the third reporting 9 shots fired–at the 500 block of Gift Avenue.
wlds.com
Former JDC Dietary Building Burns in Alleged Act of Vandalism
South Jacksonville and Jacksonville Fire units responded to a fire on the former grounds of the former Jacksonville Developmental Center. The initial call came in to dispatch at 9:20AM at the site of the old Dietary building on the southwest corner of the property. Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says that it appears to be an act of vandalism: “Basically, the old dietary building here caught fire. It looks like we’ve had some vandalism going on here. I’ve been talking with Jacksonville Police and the custodian out here. They’ve run a couple of kids off earlier this week, but it looks like someone forced entry and we’ve got a little vandalism fire in the warehouse section. The fire extended to the roof deck. It was a relatively small fire, but with such a large building, it was difficult to get to the seat of the fire. Eventually, we found it and got everything put out. Nobody was hurt. No injuries. Basically, we’re mopping it up at this point.”
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
newschannel20.com
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
1470 WMBD
‘Jaws of Life’ used in downtown crash
PEORIA, Ill. — A crash in downtown Peoria Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. Peoria Fire was called to the intersection of Spalding and Jefferson around 7 a.m., for a serious accident involving three vehicles. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says crews had to use the ‘Jaws...
1470 WMBD
Juvenile injured in Monday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured Monday night after a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Starr and Griswold, where two ShotSpotter alerts totaled around 16 rounds fired. The juvenile was taken to the hospital by a private car, but...
wcbu.org
2 juveniles shot in Peoria's Center Bluff
Two juveniles were taken to a Peoria hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in the city's Center Bluff neighborhood. Officers responded to three separate ShotSpotter alerts in the 500 block of West Gift around 3:30 p.m. A total of 21 rounds were fired. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds....
1470 WMBD
Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles are once again accused of committing vehicle-related crime in Peoria. Peoria Police say four juveniles were arrested Friday evening after the city’s new license plate readers detected a stolen vehicle near Lydia Avenue and Humboldt Street in South Peoria. The juveniles tried to make...
1470 WMBD
Police: Two juveniles shot near Quest Academy
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police flooded an area near Quest Academy in Peoria Monday afternoon. Police were called to an area near Gift Street and Bootz Avenue around 3:30 on three SpotSpotter alerts, totaling as many as 21 rounds being fired. A spokesperson says two juvenile males were shot,...
25newsnow.com
Ex-Lewistown firefighter accused of setting a cornfield on fire and trying to start 5 more
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - A now-former Lewistown volunteer firefighter is no longer with the department as he’s accused of arson. Deputies say he set a farmer’s cornfield on fire and attempted five more. These all happened in corn fields throughout Lewistown on October 9, 15 and 16.
Central Illinois Proud
Four juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle found by license plate readers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four juveniles have been arrested after Peoria Police located a stolen vehicle on Friday with the assistance of license plate readers. According to a press release from Peoria Police, members of their Special Investigations Division use License Plate Readers to locate a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Lydia just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. They followed the vehicle until it parked near Logan Park, and watched four male juveniles exit the car.
1470 WMBD
PPD searching for two missing persons
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing persons. Deven Lane was last seen on Friday, November 4 at approximately 9:30 P.M. on N. Sterling in Peoria. He’s described as a white male, 18 years old, approximately 5’10”, around 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
