Aldi Is Slashing Prices in the Fight Against Thanksgiving Inflation

By Lizzy Buczak
 4 days ago
Cher once sang, “if I could turn back time,” and that’s exactly what ALDI is doing this holiday season.

The grocery chain is combating the effects of inflation by slashing prices up to nearly 30%.

Per the press release sent to Parade, “ALDI is rolling back prices on dozens of Thanksgiving favorites to what they were in 2019."

Through Nov. 29, Thanksgiving Price Rewind is available in stores and online nationwide. It offers affordable pricing on holiday essentials, from appetizers to sides and beverages.

If you want to ease the load of your grocery bill this holiday season, “just look for the Rewind icon to find the savings on Thanksgiving favorites from mini marshmallows to green beans, apple pie, cornbread stuffing and more,” the release notes.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S., said, adding, “We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond.”

According to USA Today, September's inflation report revealed double-digit increases for most of the dishes that you’d typically find on a Thanksgiving Day table.

The food items seeing the highest increases this season include butter and margarine (32.2%), flour and prepared flour mixes (24.2%), frozen/refrigerated bakery products (20%), canned fruits (18.6%), uncooked poultry including turkey (17%) and frozen vegetables (16.6%), so you may want to check out Aldi’s prices for these compared to their competitors!

The press release notes that for five consecutive years, ALDI has been No. 1 for pricing, according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report, Grocery Edition.

So what are you waiting for? Make your shopping list and get to Aldi now for unbeatable prices on all the holiday necessities.

