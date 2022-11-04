Nintendo has provided a somewhat concerning update about the future of the Switch and whatever its next console ends up being. There's a wide range of speculative rumors claiming Nintendo's next console will be a Nintendo Switch successor. And given how successful the console has been, this would make sense. That said, the moment you think you know what Nintendo is going to do, they do something completely different. Whatever it winds up doing next, it may hit Nintendo fans in their wallet more than the Switch did. Meanwhile, it looks even the Switch could be more expensive soon, following in the footsteps of the PS5, which recently experienced a price increase.

1 HOUR AGO