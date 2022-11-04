Read full article on original website
Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale: 10 Best Video Game Deals
Target has a pretty spectacular deal going on for video games right now. The major retailer is helping people clean up their holiday shopping lists (or just making it easy for you to treat yourself) with big sales and deals. Given Black Friday is imminently approaching and people will want to find the best deals on upcoming games, a lot of retailers have begun revealing how they'll be reining in the holidays. Although Black Friday is really, officially, only meant to be one day a year, that has changed over the years with retailers doing week long and even month long deals.
Steam Leak Confirms Long-Awaited Release Is Finally Happening
A new Steam update has more or less confirmed that a long-rumored, long-awaited game is finally releasing on the PC digital storefront. Historically, Steam wasn't the subject of many ports. If a game was going to release on PC, it usually hit PC the day it is released, not weeks, months, or years later. However, with more console-exclusive games getting PC ports, especially PlayStation-exclusive games, this is no longer the case. Like every platform, Steam is starting to get post-release ports.
New Xbox Game Pass Update Is Bad News for Xbox One Users
Most games that come to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate continue to come to Xbox One and that's because most games continue to release on last-gen consoles. However, slowly but surely this will change, which means soon if you want to reap the benefits of Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate you will need to upgrade to either an Xbox Series X|S or PC. In the meantime, if you're on Xbox One you can't enjoy today's big new addition, Return of Monkey Island.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Breaks Series Record
Kirby and the Forgotten Land released on Nintendo Switch earlier this year, debuting to rave reviews. The latest entry in the franchise was a major hit with critics, and that apparently resulted in strong commercial success. Today, Nintendo released a second quarter earnings report, which offered sales data for several Switch games. According to the company, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has now sold 5.27 million copies worldwide, making it the highest-selling entry in the series so far! It's an impressive figure, and it can likely be attributed to the game's positive word-of-mouth.
League of Legends Producer Teases Update on Solo Ranked Mode
The executive producer of League of Legends at Riot Games has teased that more information might soon be coming in relation to the game's Solo Ranked mode. Earlier this year, Riot indicated that it was entertaining the idea of introducing a new Ranked mode that would only be playable for solo players. Since this announcement, Riot has remained quiet about the mode and whether or not it would actually end up coming to the game. Luckily, it sounds like we should hear something more definitive on the topic soon enough.
Nintendo Gives Concerning Update About Switch Future
Nintendo has provided a somewhat concerning update about the future of the Switch and whatever its next console ends up being. There's a wide range of speculative rumors claiming Nintendo's next console will be a Nintendo Switch successor. And given how successful the console has been, this would make sense. That said, the moment you think you know what Nintendo is going to do, they do something completely different. Whatever it winds up doing next, it may hit Nintendo fans in their wallet more than the Switch did. Meanwhile, it looks even the Switch could be more expensive soon, following in the footsteps of the PS5, which recently experienced a price increase.
New Horizon MMO Reportedly in Development With PlayStation
A new report has claimed that PlayStation is in the process of working on a new MMO set within the world of Horizon. Following the launch of Horizon Zero Dawn back in 2017, the Guerrilla Games-developed property has become a massive part of Sony's plans for the future. Not only did a sequel with Horizon Forbidden West launch earlier this year on PS5 and PS4, but a Netflix series based on the franchise is also in the works. And if that wasn't enough, it sounds like this new MMO spin-off is also in development now as well.
Pokemon Sparks Concern About Its Anime Ending
Pokemon has a lot on its plate right now, and we aren't just talking about its upcoming game. Soon, the franchise will welcome a new region, and that means its current anime will come to an end as usual. In fact, the show will bring around its climax this week as Ash finishes his finals match with Leon, and some new episode titles have gone live teasing what's next for our star... and it might not be what you want to hear.
God of War Ragnarok: Which Weapon and Skills to Upgrade First
God of War Ragnarok arms Kratos with both the Leviathan Axe and his Blades of Chaos, but which weapon should you focus on upgrading, and which skills should you pick? The latter, the Blades of Chaos, were obtained in God of War (2018), too, but they were picked up way late into the game which meant that players had already invested plenty of time and experience into the Leviathan Axe, so upgrading one or the other wasn't as much of a dilemma. That's not the case in God of War Ragnarok, but after spending plenty of hours with the game, we've got some insights on which weapon is best to start dumping points into.
Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes First Look Revealed (Exclusive)
Marvel Battleworld is back with a fun new twist and another lineup of marvelous figures for series 4, and we've got your exclusive first look at the next series entry, Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes right here! Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes shifts the spotlight from the armory to the world of Venom, Carnage, and the always deadly symbiotes, and introduces a new mechanic that will have heroes gaining Venomized abilities as they look to save their friends and take down villains. Plus, you'll have a whole new lineup of 30 Marvel characters to collect, including Iron Mouse, Hawkeye 2099, Taskmaster, Thor, and Squirrel Girl!!! You can check out some of the figures up-close on the next slide, and you can check out a brand-new trailer for the game in the video above!
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.61 Released Alongside Patch Notes
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update is releasing today via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the new update doesn't add any new content or features, making it fairly insignificant, despite its size. How do we know this? Well, because in addition to releasing the update Polish developer CD Projekt Red has released the patch notes for the update in question.
Puma Officially Reveals Pokemon Collaboration
PUMA has officially announced a new Pokemon-themed collection, which launches next week. The new collaboration features a footwear range featuring shoes inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Gengar, along with a line of accompanying apparel. The shoes include a PUMA Slipstream Charmander, along with Suede, Rider FV and TRC Blaze Court inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Gengar, and Squirtle. Each shoe contains "hidden" details on the tongue lable, insole, and heel. You can check out some of the shoe designs down below:
