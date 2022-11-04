Talking turkeys: Why you should order your bird now

Americans looking for a special type of turkey for Thanksgiving – whether it is a larger-than-usual bird, a smaller one, or something organic – they should contact their grocer now to order it.

“Go ahead now and actually contact your grocery store,” Ashley Kohls, executive director of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, told WCCO’s Blois Olson this week on Drive Time with DeRusha.

According to the association , Minnesota “has long been the turkey capital in the U.S. and some would argue in the world,” with around 40 million turkeys raised in the state each year. At the Minnesota State Fair , visitors can get a Thanksgiving-inspired turkey sandwich.

“That is a great sandwich,” Olson told Kohls, who heartily agreed. She also recommends turkey and bacon sandwiches this holiday season.

Although Kohls recommended ordering turkeys early, she had good news about turkey supply and prices.

Audacy reported last month that turkey prices were up as inflation continues to remain high and that there had been warnings of a turkey shortage, but Kohls said that prices should remain in the $0.99 to $2 per-pound range. Some retailers are also offering special reduced prices.

“There’s going to be an ample supply of turkeys available this season,” she also said.

Olson asked if Thanksgiving shoppers should be concerned about bird flu impacting the turkey supply, Kohls said that there has been a recent lull in cases. However, when migratory birds fly over certain areas, the risk of bird flu increases.