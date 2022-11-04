ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Police: Man caught after he tried to burn down Brooklyn Park church

By Rusty Ray
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tx0WI_0iyzSlGz00

Police in Brooklyn Park say officers caught a man leaving a church he tried to burn down on Thursday night.

According to Inspector Elliott Faust, it happened just before 11:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Worship Center on Noble Parkway.  Officers responded when a burglar alarm went off, and when they saw smoke and flames, they called in firefighters. The fire was mostly contained within the sanctuary, and investigators found evidence at the scene that it was intentionally set. Upon examining security camera footage, officers were able to locate a man on the scene who matched footage of someone breaking in.

They arrested him and took him to jail, where he faces charges of 2 nd degree burglary and 2 nd degree arson.

The investigation continues.

The damage was limited to a small area of the sanctuary, according to Inspector Faust.

