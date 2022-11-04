ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ is raising prices in December—sign up now for the year and save $30

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Disney+ is raising its prices in December. Disney+

Up until now, Disney+ has been one of just a few streaming services without ad tiers , but that time is quickly coming to an end. On December 8, 2022, Disney+ will be implementing a new pricing plan based on ad services—but there's a way to keep the current pricing if you pay ahead.

December 7 will be your last chance to snag a Disney+ annual subscription at the old subscription price. You can sign up for a year for $79.99 and save $30 on the new ad-free version of the subscription, called Disney+ Premium, through 2023.

If you're comfortable with ads, you can keep paying $7.99 a month for a Disney+ Basic login after December 8, but if you prefer your Star Wars and Marvel series ad-free, you'll have to pay $10.99 a month.

How can you sign up for Disney+?

You can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99 or $79.99 for a year’s subscription—after December 7, you'll pay $10.99 or $109.99 for a year's subscription for ad-free streaming. Consider investing in a bundle with Hulu or ESPN to get the most out of your subscription (you'll pay $19.99 a month for the bundle with no ads after December 7).

The streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out their supported devices list and sign up for email updates at DisneyPlus.com to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

What can you watch on Disney+?

Disney+ is home to Walt Disney Studios films, Disney Channel original series, Marvel films and series, Pixar films and shorts, Star Wars films and series, and National Geographic titles. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as Andor , She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , Hocus Pocus 2 and much more. If you sign up now, you'll have a login just in time to catch the new Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted , on November 18.

In addition to all of its new content, Disney+ is also home to classic films like Robin Hood , A Bug’s Life and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on-demand, as well as Disney Channel Original shows and TV series like Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible and The Owl House . They also have a lot of properties you might not expect, like The Princess Bride , The Simpsons , The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Disney+ is raising prices in December—sign up now for the year and save $30

